Dale Pruitt, the Tyler Junior College basketball teams' longtime scorekeeper, has passed away, his family said on Wednesday.
TJC released a statement, “Today we mourn the passing of our forever friend, historian and bookkeeper of over 30 years, Dale Pruitt. Apache for life!”
Trenia Tillis Hoard, Apache Ladies basketball coach, tweeted, “RIP Mr Dale Pruitt, our beloved basketball bookkeeper, for 30+ years here at Tyler Junior College.”
Dr. Tim Drain, TJC Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs, tweeted,”RIP to Dale Pruitt. We spent a lot of hours together in Wagstaff Gym. Great guy and so thankful that our paths crossed. Was my history lesson for TJC athletics! My prayers are with his family.”
Pruitt, who has been keeping the Tyler Junior College scorebook for the basketball teams since 1988, has suffered numerous medical issues over the last several years. He also has kept newspaper clippings and stories of TJC athletics since the 1960s.
His family said Pruitt was recently hospitalized due to a sudden worsening of liver disease when he learned there was no further treatment available. He was discharged from the hospital on July 31 with hospice services to spend his last days with his family and friends.
Pruitt was a 1964 graduate of Chapel Hill High School and a Class of 1969 graduate of Texas A&M University. He served two tours of duty with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
After an honorable discharge, he married his wife Sally and had a daughter Celeste and a son Jonathan. He retired from Brentag Southwest, Inc. -Longview in 2020 after 40 years of service.
Services are pending.
His family learned that since his recent retirement, he has no life insurance to cover upcoming funeral expenses.
Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page for medical and other expenses.
The GoFundMe online fundraiser is provided as a means for those who wish to assist the family with the expenses of funeral and burial. All proceeds will be utilized for these expenses.
If proceeds exceed the required amount, they will be utilized for medical and home repair expenses that his condition has prevented him from completing.
His family said Dale would like to express his great appreciation and gratitude for all the prayers and support given during this time of life transition.
Go to https://gofund.me/ca4b924c.