When her 3-year-old daughter had delays in speech development and other health concerns, Leigh Ann Cook knew something was up.
“She wasn’t necessarily interacting with her world in a way that we would expect,” said Leigh Ann, Tyler mother of now 8-year-old Collins who was diagnosed with autism at age 3. “She was almost … infant-like, in that regard.”
A bio-neurological developmental disability that generally appears before a child is 3, autism is one of the fastest growing developmental disorders, according to the National Autism Association.
With April recognized as Autism Awareness Month, local parents and advocates say it is important for the community to not only be aware of the disorder but act on kindness and understanding.
According to the National Autism Association, autism impacts the normal development of the brain in the areas of social interaction, communication skills, and cognitive function. Individuals with autism typically have difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interactions, and leisure or play activities.
As a speech therapist, Leigh Ann feels she somewhat has a leg-up in preparing for a game plan for her daughter, Collins.
“We launched straight into therapy, so she was doing occupational, physical and speech therapies, as well as ABA therapy,” she said.
ABA stands for applied behavior analysis, which, according to Leigh Ann, is the ‘gold standard treatment for autism,’ designed to help children on the spectrum develop social and emotional skills.
“It helps her to minimize behaviors that some might consider a hindrance to learning,” Leigh Ann said.
Scratching or banging their head on the floor are examples of such behaviors when someone, especially a child, has trouble communicating their wants or needs.
Now, Collins has learned coping mechanisms and tools to help her navigate.
While there is no cure for autism, with early intervention and treatment, the diverse symptoms related to autism can be greatly improved.
“With all these interventions, she’s successfully communicating with an iPad with us, she can say a few sounds, can make animal sounds and can follow really simple directions,” Leigh Ann said. “They worked a lot with her tolerating medical exams, which is our biggest victory of the year. It was always so terrifying for her to go to the doctor … so, we put together a program for her that would teach her how to desensitize when they’re looking in her ear or taking her vitals.”
According to National Autism Association, conditions often associated with autism include allergies, asthma, epilepsy, bowel disease, gastrointestinal/digestive disorders, persistent viral infections, feeding disorders, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, ADHD, Tourette Syndrome, OCD, sensory integration dysfunction, sleeping disorders, immune disorders, autoimmune disorders, and neuroinflammation.
'A different ability'
However, autism isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ diagnosis, as no one person with autism is alike.
“Autism isn’t a disability, it’s a different ability,” Leigh Ann said. “If you’ve met someone with autism, you’ve met someone with autism.”
While getting the right resources is instrumental in coping with autism, having a family that not only understands but shows support is vital. Collins has just that in her 10-year-old brother, Case.
“He is her biggest cheerleader,” Leigh Ann said. “He is very protective… he is selfless and treats her like a princess.”
About 40% of children with autism do not speak. About 25 to 30% of children with autism have some words at 12 to 18 months of age and then lose them. Others might speak, but not until later in childhood, according to the National Autism Association.
“Autism is predictably unpredictable,” Leigh Ann said. “Their world just goes at a different speed than ours.”
Autism has not been a smooth path of recognition. Even there are struggles today, whether it’s resources or just acceptance of coping mechanisms.
“Self isolating is a thing for those who have autism but if people can go the extra mile… take the time to get to know them, they will see how smart and funny these people are,” Leigh Ann said.
According to verywellhealth.com, at its start, autism was seen as a mental illness, described as a rare and severe form of schizophrenia in the 20th century, and it wasn't until 1980 that autism was described as a separate disorder not related to schizophrenia.
At that point, it was considered a developmental disorder rather than a mental illness but was often treated with behavioral modification techniques that would not be acceptable today.
Thanks to research and advancements in medicine, behavior therapy and general understanding of the disorder, those diagnosed with autism have better intervention than those in the past.
However, because so many are still unfamiliar with the disorder, many individuals are without the necessary needs, especially as adults.
Late diagnoses
Autism in adults is different from autism in children, mostly because of lack of resources.
"... Autism and autism diagnosis is much more recognized in mainstream society than it was 30-plus years ago when many children on the spectrum either fell through the cracks, were misdiagnosed, or managed to cope well enough to carry on without a diagnosis," according to the Autism Awareness Centre. "This means there is a whole generation of older adults who were never diagnosed with autism when they were children."
Many are often diagnosed later in life and have trouble with social interaction and communication -- issues local neurodivergent advocate Nicola Street struggled with for most of her life.
“People would tell me I would think differently than others but they didn’t have any identification as to what it was,” she said.
Originally from England, Street said it was during an assignment in school that she realized how differently her peers saw her.
“It was where we had to go and do something that would violate the social norm. So, I’m asking my friends what the social norm is and how they break one. And my friend said ‘You don’t have to try, you are a violation of the social norm’,” Street said.
She took no offense to it as she knew exactly what her friend meant.
“It didn’t help me with my assignment because how can I break a social norm if I don’t know what one is,” Street said. “Things like social norms, if I’m not aware of them, I’m not going to know what they are.”
She moved to the states in 2002, lived around most of East Texas and began attending UT Tyler, where she realized she checked off some boxes.
“Some groups had to present to the class on various disorders … and the group that was presenting autism, I sat there and was like, ‘They’re talking about me’,” Street said. “So, that was the beginning of trying to get more diagnoses and what makes me function differently and why things in life are so hard for me.”
Nicola was diagnosed just two years ago, at 40 years old.
She was diagnosed with autism, sensory processing disorder, anxiety, ADHD and persistent depressive disorder.
"The sensory input is different … the brain doesn’t always filter what’s important,” Street said. “But we still need and want social interaction.”
Currently working on her master’s in social work at Stephen F. Austin, graduating in May, Street is also doing her internship with Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas.
She hopes to use her education and experience as someone with autism to work with those with the disorder, especially adults. For example, she has been working on a communication tool kit to be a usable community resource, which provides a color chart that helps connect the issues with communication.
“I am at the very beginning stages of that,” Street said. “It may still be a few years away due to the amount of funding needed for this project.”
Not far from her side, Street’s therapy dog, Solace, stands guard for instructions or cuddles when needed.
“She helps keep me aware of my surroundings and keeps me aware of myself,” she said. “If I was upset, I’d pick up and hold her.”
Street has had Solace for six years, starting as a puppy for training.
“She’s a really good girl… and such a good helper,” Street said. “I don’t know how I would have gotten through school or difficult situations without her.”
'Just be kind'
No matter how one with autism copes -- a protective brother, a communication tool or a therapy dog -- one thing is needed: bridging the gap.
Both Leigh Ann and Street stated they would like to see more continued effort in the community.
“East Texas has been very loving and supportive,” Leigh Ann said. “I see a big love in East Texas toward those who are on the spectrum but I would like to see more employment and maybe a safe space in restaurants for those with sensory issues.”
Street shared a story of a server at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q who helped her.
“She saw that I was struggling with trying to place an order and the way she handled it was amazing,” she said.
Those on the spectrum, as well as their loved ones, hope for more acceptance and understanding, especially if in the midst of a meltdown.
“Just be kind, helpful and don’t stare, make sure they are safe,” Leigh Ann said.
If it’s an adult, Street advises to not call 9-1-1, as the person may have a plan in place.
“Ask simple yes or no questions, a lot of times they’re having a verbal shutdown and not able to communicate,” she said.