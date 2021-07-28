The bassist for iconic rock band ZZ Top, which is set to perform in Tyler later this year, has died.
ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard announced on Wednesday that bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill passed away in his sleep at home in Houston. He was 72.
"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'," Gibbons and Beard said in a joint statement. "We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."
The UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center announced last week that ZZ Top would perform on Dec. 1 as a special event.
The band has created over four decades of rock, blues and boogie music to East Texas. The band is known for songs like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.”
The band has been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and originated in Houston in 1969.