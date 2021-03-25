Yvonne Atkins and Sugar Ray Alexander have filed to run for special election for the Tyler ISD board of trustees District 3 seat.
The special election is being called specifically for District 3 because the current member, Atkins, was appointed to District 3 after Freeman Sterling passed away in February 2020. The seat had a three-year term.
At this time, the term is unexpired as Atkins had one year left of the term from her late successor. Her term expires in May. Atkins must run for District 3 officially if she wishes to keep the seat.
Atkins filed to run on Feb. 4 and Sugar Ray Alexander filed Feb. 12.
Atkins is running on a platform for quality education for brown and Black children.
“The data shows that they’re falling behind in testing and other areas, so I’m interested in helping them to get back on track or be on track, or get to where they need to be in education,” Atkins said.
Atkins' plan to address this includes summer tutorials and the extension of the school day for select students to help them catch up.
“When you are academically ready for the challenge, it makes your school day better, it makes you prepare for life better, so I think it’ll have an enormous impact on our students that are getting left behind,” she said.
Atkins is a retired school teacher from Tyler ISD, where she taught for 38 years. She has taught at Boulter Middle School, TJ Austin Elementary, Clarkston Elementary, Rice Elementary and Three Lakes Middle School. She has held administrative positions for Tyler ISD as well.
“You kind of know the in’s and out’s, what students are doing, what students are not doing, how testing is going, you see the picture because you’re in the picture. I wanted to make a difference. You’re in the classroom and now you’re on the other side, so you can make a difference for teachers, students, administrators and the community,” Atkins said.
Atkins also wants the community to be aware of what’s going on in education. Her goal is to be transparent to have community involvement in the educational realm.
When she was a teacher, one thing that stood out to Atkins was students struggled to read better. Her teaching goal was to help those struggling to be more successful.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher since first grade. That was my goal and I strived to do that and I made it,” Atkins said.
Atkins graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Chicago and attended college at Northern Illinois University, where she received her bachelor's degree in education and her master’s degree in community mental health. Atkins also attended UT Tyler, where she got a master’s degree in reading.
She has been in the Tyler area for 42 years now.
“I am committed, I am interested more, not just for students to learn, but since the pandemic, their mental health, how our teachers and students are doing during this time, mentally, physically, I’m interested in how the community can help our students that are struggling become better, getting back involved into the schools as a community to help our students be successful,” Atkins said. “I want to make education better for all students, especially have a seat at the table for our Black and brown students who are under-recognized or underserved. I want to be a voice for them as well."
Alexander is running on the platform of whatever his constituents bring to his attention.
“I want to be a public servant and to serve Tyler,” Alexander said. “I plan on speaking with a lot of people and sitting down and really listening to what they would like to do and what they would like to see done. I’m not a typical politician, I’m a guy that goes to work everyday and goes to church. I’m just your average guy that wants to see if I can make a difference."
One of the things that inspired Alexander to run for school board trustee is the discussion of two high schools, Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School. The discussion Alexander wants to address is that of the placement of students in each high school. Alexander said he has heard concerns from families and students that, for example, are assigned to attend Tyler High and would like to go to Legacy High.
“If we could sit down and listen to the people, listen to the students …” he said.
When it comes to this issue, Alexander is specifically concerned about the best interest of families, and whether it is easier for them to go to Tyler High or Legacy High.
Alexander is still working on how he plans to reach out to people of the District 3 community.
“I may go door to door, but intuitively, person to person, door to door, you meet people in grocery stores, you meet people in churches,” he said. “I’m really wanting to sit down, see which direction that my constituents are willing to go, and to be a good servant of Tyler and Tyler school system is something that I’m able to do.”
“I think we all can pitch in and help whenever and wherever we can. I know that some of the changes that come about in Tyler, that’s coming together as a family. We have to all kind of pitch in, so to speak. There’s going to come about some changes and I think that anybody that’s willing to help out and pitch in, should do so,” he added.
Alexander attended John Tyler High school and graduated from Tyler Junior College, where he studied drafting technology. He also attended Sam Houston State University, where he studied Industrial Technology. He has attended North Tenneha Church of Christ for 18 years.
“I really care about Tyler, I really care about the Tyler school system," Alexander said. "I’m a product of that school system. I wouldn’t be who I am today if I hadn’t went to Tyler ISD. I want to help the young people and the parents in any form that I can.”