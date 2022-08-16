YouTube famous car flipper Dennis Collins recently took a trip to Longview to purchase classic vehicles he considers great finds.
Collins, owner of Dallas-based Collins Brothers Jeep and BLKMTN, travels far and wide in search of cars in need of restoration. His unique finds and rare restorations are only sold to the highest bidder or reserved in his personal collection.
In July, Collins and his team traveled to Longview for a five-car haul, which he said "may very well be one of" his "favorite buys from this year so far."
The cars, previously owned by the late Billy Mack Arnold Jr., included a 1967 GT 500 Shelby, 1957 Chevy, 1966 Corvette Convertible, 1966 K-Code Fastback and a 1980 Z28.
Collins and his crew made it to Longview around 8 a.m. that day after 120 miles of travel. All five cars were partially disassembled, so to get everything loaded, the team took three trucks and three trailers.
Each of the cars had to be put back together to get them loaded. In all, it took until 1 p.m. to get all the cars and an abundance of car parts loaded onto the trucks and trailers.
When the crew first arrived, one of the first cars Collins saw was the ‘66 K-Code Flashback which he said was a “fantastic car."
"These cars are very rare and super desirable," he said.
After seeing all five cars, Collins and his team looked around inside and outside the Longview home in search of parts to complete the cars. While there were parts everywhere, Collins said everything was well-organized in labeled boxes that made the process easier.
“There are some amazing parts in here, boxes and boxes and boxes, it's going to take us weeks to unload all of this,” he said. “There's just cool stuff everywhere.”
Two awards the ‘67 GT 500 Shelby won were nice finds inside the home. Both were second place awards from the Tulsa Shelby Meet in Oklahoma which Collins said was a “big show.”
Once it was time to begin loading the vehicles, Collins said the hardest car to move was the ‘67 GT 500 Shelby because of “how much the car is worth, number one. The body’s really nice, paint's super nice, no front suspension underneath it at all.”
One issue the crew ran into while beginning to load the cars is that to prevent stealing, the previous owner had taken all of the tires and lug nuts off the cars. They were also all chained to something to keep them in place.
In all, it took 11 people and around five hours to load all of the parts and cars.
While it was hard work Collins said there was a lot of “really rare, cool stuff.”
Some of the other interesting finds included a NOS GT350 Shelby steering wheel, a GT 500 Shelby steering wheel, the original Shelby steering wheel, a wood grain steering wheel for a K-Code car, original knockoff wheels for the ‘66 Corvette, the two-door Bel Air hardtop ‘57 Chevy, what is believed to be all the the original body parts for the ‘66 K-Code Fastback and more.
To end a successful day of buying classic cars, Collins and his crew visited an East Texas classic itself, Jucy’s, for burgers before heading back to Dallas.