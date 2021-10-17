Young women from across the state are taking part in the Texas Rose Festival as duchesses.
Traditionally they have strong ties to families from Tyler who have supported and participated in the festival for years.
These young women are formally presented during the Queen’s Coronation ceremony and also will ride on floats during the Rose Parade and greet thousands of guests who attend the Queen’s Tea in the Tyler Rose Garden.
Victoria Catherine Anderson
Victoria Catherine Anderson, daughter of Mr. Geff Anderson and Dr. Cathy Sewell of Fort Worth, attends Texas Tech University where she is majoring in Hospitality Management and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is active in the Texas Tech Food Recovery Network and Kappa Kappa Gamma philanthropy.
Other family members include brothers, Jack Anderson, Carter Sewell and Chris Dow; sisters, Lauren Sewell Milling, Keely Sewell Heinl and Kelsey, Kamryn and Kailey Dow; stepmother, Kristin Anderson; and stepfather, Hal Sewell.
Mary Elizabeth “Mea” Ayers
Mary Elizabeth “Mea” Ayers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Ayers of Houston, attends the University of Pennsylvania where she is in the Wharton School and is a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.
She is active in Wharton Women Pro-Bono Consulting, Wharton Retail Club and WALK Magazine.
Her sister Kendall Kerr Ayers was the Duchess of Bayou City in the 2018 Texas Rose Festival.
Other family members include grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Robert Armstrong of Houston, and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ayers of Snyder, Oklahoma.
Katherine “Kat” Genelle Barlow
Katherine “Kat” Genelle Barlow, daughter of Leanne Garland Barlow of Tulsa, Okla., attends the University of Kansas where she is majoring in Strategic Communications with a minor Business. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority where she is the director of marketing and public relations.
She owns and operates KB Films, a luxury film business that focuses on weddings and business public relations. She also works as an employee of Jayhawk Sports Properties as a videographer and photographer during the University of Kansas football and basketball seasons.
Her mother, Leanne Garland Barlow, was a duchess in the Texas Rose Festival.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Kay Howard Garland, grandmother, Texas Rose Festival Queen; the late Susan Garland Allison, aunt, duchess; Wiley Lane Garland, uncle, escort; Caitlyn Sue Garland, cousin, duchess; Garland Howard Allison, cousin, escort; and Guyton Lane Garland, cousin.
Other family members include brother, Matthew Williamson Barlow, and father, Buckley Williamson Barlow.
Emeline Honor Birdwell
Emeline Honor Birdwell, daughter of Mr. Christopher Charles Birdwell and Ms. Cynthia Summerford Birdwell of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Chemical Engineering and is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
She is active in Texas StuMo, American Institute of Chemical Engineers - UT Chapter, and is a member of Chi Omega’s Executive Cabinet as the Sisterhood Recruitment Captain. She recently participated in the Cockrell School of Engineering’s study abroad program in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Emma Rose Breckwoldt
Emma Rose Breckwoldt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Breckwoldt of Austin, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is in the Liberal Arts honors program and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She plays on the UT field hockey team, is a Breakthrough tutor and is a Young Life leader.
Her mother, Gayden Beaird Breckwoldt, participated in the 1986 Texas Rose Festival; her sister, Abby, was in the 2018 Texas Rose Festival; and her grandfather, Dan Beaird, is a past Texas Rose Festival participant.
Anna Brittan Brumley
Anna Brittan Brumley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Stewart Brumley of Fort Worth, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Art History with a minor Entrepreneurship. She is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She serves as a fashion and social media intern for Noble 31 and as a volunteer intern for the Blanton Museum in Austin.
Other family members include brother, Will Brumley, and sister, Mariel Brumley.
Waldron Annlouise Collins
Waldron Annlouise Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Collins of Fort Worth, attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., where she is majoring in Psychology.
She is active in various sports activities, limited theatre involvement and in the Honors Program at Belmont.
Merritt Elizabeth Cozby
Merritt Elizabeth Cozby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jay Cozby of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Business Honors and Plan II and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She is the chief recruitment officer of her sorority and a member of the Texas Silver Spurs Sweethearts Organization and the Wall Street for McCombs Leadership Program. In her free time, she enjoys playing tennis and cooking.
Her father, Andrew Jay Cozby, was an escort in the festival in 1986.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Ms. Bettye Gleith Cobb, grandmother, lady-in-waiting in 1957; Dr. Raymond Wilson Cozby Jr., grandfather, escort and Order of the Rose member; Raymond Wilson Cozby III, uncle, 2017 Texas Rose Festival president, escort, escort wrangler, treasurer, Men’s Luncheon vice president, Rose Show vice president, Queen’s Coronation vice president and currently Order of the Rose vice president; Mary Ann Borchers Cozby, aunt, Wardrobe co-chair, Royalty co-chair, Queen’s Coronation co-chair, administrative assistant to the president, Attendant co-chair and other volunteer positions for the Queen’s Coronation, Rose Show and Winter Gala; Christopher Clark Cozby, uncle, escort; and Gleith Elizabeth Cozby, aunt, lady-in-waiting.
Other family members who participated include Joe Wilson Cozby, brother, escort; Blakeley Cozby Payne, cousin, duchess; Meredith Clark Cozby, cousin, lady-in-waiting and Queen’s Tea volunteer; Raymond Wilson Cozby IV, cousin, escort and Queen’s Tea volunteer; Caroline Gleith Roberts, cousin, duchess; Mary Margaret Roberts, cousin, duchess; Mary Elizabeth Darwin, cousin, duchess; Catherine Ann Clayton, cousin, lady-in-waiting; John David Cobb, cousin, escort; Jill Bateman Cobb, cousin, Queen’s dresser, Queen’s Tea and Rose Show volunteer; and John David Cobb Jr., cousin, escort.
Her sister, Sarah Gleith Cozby, is also participating in this year’s festival as a duchess.
Sarah Gleith Cozby
Sarah Gleith Cozby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jay Cozby of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Business Honors and Plan II and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She is the chief financial officer of her sorority, a foster volunteer for Austin Pets Alive! and a camp counselor at Camp Mystic for Girls. In her free time, she enjoys playing tennis and cooking.
Her father, Andrew Jay Cozby, was an escort in the festival in 1986.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Ms. Bettye Gleith Cobb, grandmother, lady-in-waiting in 1957; Dr. Raymond Wilson Cozby Jr., grandfather, escort and Order of the Rose member; Raymond Wilson Cozby III, uncle, 2017 Texas Rose Festival president, escort, escort wrangler, treasurer, Men’s Luncheon vice president, Rose Show vice president, Queen’s Coronation vice president and currently Order of the Rose vice president; Mary Ann Borchers Cozby, aunt, Wardrobe co-chair, Royalty co-chair, Queen’s Coronation co-chair, administrative assistant to the president, Attendant co-chair and other volunteer positions for the Queen’s Coronation, Rose Show and Winter Gala; Christopher Clark Cozby, uncle, escort; and Gleith Elizabeth Cozby, aunt, lady-in-waiting.
Other family members who participated include Joe Wilson Cozby, brother, escort; Blakeley Cozby Payne, cousin, duchess; Meredith Clark Cozby, cousin, lady-in-waiting and Queen’s Tea volunteer; Raymond Wilson Cozby IV, cousin, escort and Queen’s Tea volunteer; Caroline Gleith Roberts, cousin, duchess; Mary Margaret Roberts, cousin, duchess; Mary Elizabeth Darwin, cousin, duchess; Catherine Ann Clayton, cousin, lady-in-waiting; John David Cobb, cousin, escort; Jill Bateman Cobb, cousin, Queen’s dresser, Queen’s Tea and Rose Show volunteer; and John David Cobb Jr., cousin, escort.
Her sister, Merritt Elizabeth Cozby, is also participating in this year’s festival as a duchess.
Lily Marlene Gunn
Lily Marlene Gunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Steven Gunn of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Advertising with a minor in Business. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She is active in the Texas Advertising Group and is a volunteer at the Houston Alumni and Youth Center.
Other family members are brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Gunn, and brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Gunn.
Shelby Bracken Hammack
Shelby Bracken Hammack, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert D. Hammack of Dallas, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Human Dimensions of Organizations and is a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She is active in the Reformed University Fellowship.
Her mother, Melinda Marshall Hammack, participated in the 1985 Texas Rose Festival as a duchess from Dallas.
Other family members include her brother, Marshall Hammack, who served as an escort in 2018.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Jeff McLean Bracken, great-great-uncle, 1937 escort; Jeanne Shirley Bracken, great-great-aunt, 1937 duchess; Sam T. Bracken, great-great-uncle, 1947 escort; Francis Lee Lawrence, great-uncle, 1953 escort, 1979 president of Texas Rose Festival, member of Strutters and Rose Parade organizers; Virginia Ann Lewis Lawrence, great-aunt, 1953 lady-in-waiting and 1985 Queen’s Tea chairman; Shirley Bracken Evans, great-cousin, 1953 lady-in-waiting; Patricia Lewis Chambers, great-aunt, 1958 Texas Rose Festival Queen; Glenda Bracken Williams, great-cousin, 1958 Texas Rose Festival Princess; Robert Allen Bracken Sr., great-cousin, 1958 queen’s scepter bearer and 1972 escort; Mary Jon Lewis Bryan, great-aunt, 1959 lady-in-waiting; Sally Price Fischer, great-cousin, 1961 lady-in-waiting; and John Paul Price, great-cousin, 1969 and 1961 escort.
Other family members who participated in the festival include Martha Lewis Marshall, grandmother, 1962 lady-in-waiting; Frances Ann Lawrence, cousin, 1974 lady-in-waiting and 1977 queen’s dresser; Amy Jane Lawrence Walton, cousin, 1977 Texas Rose Queen and 2010 Rose Festival Tea chairman; John Bracken Bryan, cousin, 1977 train bearer; Pete Lewis Chambers, cousin, 1977 train bearer; Nancy Ann Bracken, cousin, 1979 Duchess of Houston; Linda Bracken Evans West, cousin, 1982 duchess; Kay Kastner Chambers Otte, cousin, 1983 duchess; Susan Lewis Chambers Peddicord, cousin, 1984 duchess; Mary Elizabeth Lawrence Berry, cousin, 1984 lady-in-waiting, 1974 train bearer and 2010 Queen’s Tea chairman; Alicia Bryan, cousin, 1985 duchess; Margaret Lewis Marshall Barnes Koontz, aunt, 1986 duchess; Mary Jon Lewis Marshall Hayne, aunt, 1988 duchess; Robert Lewis Marshall II, uncle, 1988 and 1990 escort; Samantha Price Fischer, cousin, 1989 Texas Rose Festival Queen; Sarah Adeline Price, cousin, 1989 queen’s attendant; Molly Lewis Chambers Boyd, cousin, 1989 duchess; John Paul Price Jr., cousin, 1989 escort; James Joseph Fischer II, cousin, 1993 escort; Aliceanne McLean Bracken, cousin, 1995 duchess; Samuel Bracken Walden, cousin, 1996 train bearer and 2007 queen’s escort; Robert Allen Bracken Jr., cousin, 1998 and 1999 escort; Henley Shirley Bracken, cousin, 2001 duchess; Jeff Atticus Bracken, cousin, 2003 escort; Molly Louise Berry, cousin, 2007 train bearer; Claire Elizabeth Cannan Busch, cousin, 2008 lady-in-waiting; Lee Lawrence Cannan, cousin, 2009 escort; Mary-Lawson Bracken Walden, cousin, 2010 Texas Rose Queen, 2002 train bearer and 2007 dresser; James Joseph Fischer III, cousin, 2010 queen’s attendant; Hallie Bracken West Swope, cousin, 2010 duchess; Annalee Lewis Walton, cousin, 2015 duchess; John Burton Barnes IV, cousin, 2016 escort; Gracie Lee Chambers, cousin, 2016 duchess; Hannah Bracken Skaran, cousin, 2016 duchess; Matthew Bracken Evans, cousin, 2017 escort; Marshall Slaughter Hammack, brother, 2018 escort; Bridget Lee Chambers, cousin, 2019 duchess; Gage Stevens Hayne, cousin, 2021 escort; and Cathleen Chambers Marshall, cousin, 2021 duchess.
Georgia Grant Harper
Georgia Grant Harper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jene Harper of Houston, attends the University of Texas where she is majoring in Communication Disorders/Speech Language Pathology and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is active in her sorority and in Young Life.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include her mother, Carrie Culp Harper, who served as a duchess.
Other family members include brother, Jay Harper, and sister, Caroline Harper.
Sophia Reimers Haugh
Sophia Reimers Haugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Randall Haugh of Houston, attends Washington and Lee University where she is majoring in Business and Applied Mathematics and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is active in Washington and Lee’s Connolly Entrepreneurship society, Kappa Kappa Gamma Recruitment chair, W&L Club Lacrosse Team.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include sister, Isabelle Haugh, who served as Duchess of West University in 2017.
Erin Claire Kadesky
Erin Claire Kadesky, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kevin Kadesky of Dallas, attends the University of Tulsa where she is majoring in Creative Writing with a minor in Geology.
She is active in the University of Tulsa Sound of the Golden Hurricane Band.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include brother, Alexander Kadesky, who served as an escort.
Other family members include sisters, Elizabeth and Marie Kadesky, and brothers, Stephen and Keith Kadesky.
Caroline Elizabeth Keogh
Caroline Elizabeth Keogh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keogh of Dallas, attends the University of Oklahoma where she is majoring in Elementary Education and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She is active in her sorority, Young Life and Dance Marathon for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
Her mother, Elizabeth Anne Hairston Keogh, served as a duchess in the 1991 Texas Rose Festival.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Carol Ann Graham Hairston, maternal grandmother, 1961 lady-in-waiting; Molly Elizabeth Graham, cousin, 2012 attendant; Raymond Terry Graham Jr., great-uncle; and Raymond Terry “Trey” Graham III, cousin .
Other family members include sisters Margaret and Emily Keogh.
Kaitlyn Bryn Klingaman
Kaitlyn Bryn Klingaman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe L. Sugarek and Mr. Gary Alan Klingaman Jr. of Highland Park, attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., where she is majoring in Music Business with an emphasis in Production and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She is active in the CMA Foundation, on the Dean’s List and recently released her first album “From This Moment On.”
Family members who have participated in the festival include Kendall Elizabeth Klingaman, sister, 2017 Cygnus Duchess of Park Cities.
She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Laura Henderson Klingaman, the late Mrs. Kay Rowling Long and Mr. Reese McIntosh Rowling, all of Corpus Christi, and of Mrs. Gary Alan Klingaman Sr. and her late husband Mr. Gary Alan Klingaman Sr., of Lake Jackson. She has two sisters, Courtney and Kendall.
Claire Keaton Kozmetsky
Claire Keaton Kozmetsky, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Kozmetsky of Dallas, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is pursuing a BBA in Management and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She is on the Pi Phi Recruitment team, serves on the Philanthropy Committee of the Texas Women in Business Association and has earned academic university honors.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include her twin brother, William Kozmetsky, who will be her 2021 escort.
Other family members include her brother, Jack Kozmetsky.
Claire Cameron Lynton
Claire Cameron Lynton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Wade Lynton of Birmingham, Ala., attends Baylor University where she is majoring in Graphic Design and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She coaches club volleyball in the Waco community, is active in her sorority and served as apparel chair for two terms, and she runs her own creative design business.
Caroline Lillie Malone
Caroline Lillie Malone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Lawrence Malone Jr. of Dallas, attends the University of Arkansas where she is majoring in Communications and Marketing/Event Management and is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She is active in Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and is the director of public relations and marketing of her sorority. She is also on the Dean’s List.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Patrick Lawrence Malone III, brother, duchess escort; Haleigh Lynne Roberts, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Madeline Leigh Roberts, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Meredith Foster Roberts, aunt, has served on multiple Texas Rose Festival committees; Stephen Christopher Short, uncle, duchess escort; and Belinda Foster Short, aunt, publicity coordinator.
Cathleen Chambers Marshall
Cathleen Chambers Marshall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Louis Marshall II of San Antonio, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Speech Pathology and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Cathleen enjoys being at the University of Texas and loves spending her summers at Camp Longhorn.
Her father, Robert Louis Marshall II, was an escort in 1988 and 1990.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Jeff McLean Bracken, great-great-uncle, 1937 escort; Jeanne Shirley Bracken, great-great-aunt, 1937 duchess; Sam T. Bracken, great-great-uncle, 1947 escort; Francis Lee Lawrence, cousin, 1953 escort, 1979 president of Texas Rose Festival, member of Strutters and Rose Parade organizers; Virginia Ann Lewis Lawrence, great-aunt, 1953 lady-in-waiting and 1985 Queen’s Tea chairman; Shirley Bracken Evans, cousin, 1953 lady-in-waiting; Patricia Lewis Chambers, great-aunt, 1958 Texas Rose Festival Queen; Glenda Bracken Williams, cousin, 1958 Texas Rose Festival Princess; Robert Allen Bracken Sr., cousin, 1958 queen’s scepter bearer and 1972 escort; Mary Jon Lewis Bryan, great-aunt, 1959 lady-in-waiting; Sally Price Fischer, cousin, 1961 lady-in-waiting; and John Paul Price, cousin, 1969 and 1961 escort.
Other family members who participated in the festival include Martha Lewis Marshall, grandmother, 1962 lady-in-waiting; Frances Ann Lawrence, cousin, 1974 lady-in-waiting and 1977 queen’s dresser; Amy Jane Lawrence Walton, cousin, 1977 Texas Rose Queen and 2010 Rose Festival Tea chairman; John Bracken Bryan, cousin, 1977 train bearer; Pete Lewis Chambers, cousin, 1977 train bearer; Nancy Ann Bracken, cousin, 1979 Duchess of Houston; Linda Bracken Evans West, cousin, 1982 duchess; Kay Kastner Chambers Otte, cousin, 1983 duchess; Susan Lewis Chambers Peddicord, cousin, 1984 duchess; Mary Elizabeth Lawrence Berry, cousin, 1984 lady-in-waiting, 1974 train bearer and 2010 Queen’s Tea chairman; Melinda Lewis Marshall Hammack, aunt, 1985 duchess; Alicia Bryan, cousin, 1985 duchess; Margaret Lewis Marshall Barnes Koontz, aunt, 1986 duchess; Mary Jon Lewis Marshall Hayne, aunt, 1988 duchess; Samantha Price Fischer, cousin, 1989 Texas Rose Festival Queen; Sarah Adeline Price, cousin, 1989 queen’s attendant; Molly Lewis Chambers Boyd, cousin, 1989 duchess; John Paul Price Jr., cousin, 1989 escort; James Joseph Fischer II, cousin, 1993 escort; Aliceanne McLean Bracken, cousin, 1995 duchess; Samuel Bracken Walden, cousin, 1996 train bearer and 2007 queen’s escort; Robert Allen Bracken Jr., cousin, 1998 and 1999 escort; Henley Shirley Bracken, cousin, 2001 duchess; Jeff Atticus Bracken, cousin, 2003 escort; Molly Louise Berry, cousin, 2007 train bearer; Claire Elizabeth Cannan Busch, cousin, 2008 lady-in-waiting; Lee Lawrence Cannan, cousin, 2009 escort; Mary-Lawson Bracken Walden, cousin, 2010 Texas Rose Queen, 2002 train bearer and 2007 dresser; James Joseph Fischer III, cousin, 2010 queen’s attendant; Hallie Bracken West Swope, cousin, 2010 duchess; Annalee Lewis Walton, cousin, 2015 duchess; John Burton Barnes IV, cousin, 2016 escort; Gracie Lee Chambers, cousin, 2016 duchess; Hannah Bracken Skaran, cousin, 2016 duchess; Matthew Bracken Evans, cousin, 2017 escort; Marshall Slaughter Hammack, brother, 2018 escort; Bridget Lee Chambers, cousin, 2019 duchess; Rebekah Fischer Skaran, cousin, 2020 duchess; Gage Stevens Hayne, cousin, 2021 escort; and Shelby Bracken Hammack, cousin, 2021 duchess.
Other family members include Robert Louis Marshall III, brother; Stella Lewis Marshall, sister; Charlotte Chambers Marshall, sister; Martha Lewis Marshall, grandmother; and Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Chambers, grandparents.
Sarah Louise Martin
Sarah Louise Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott D. Martin of Houston, attends Washington and Lee University where she is double majoring in Chemistry and Classics and is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
She serves her sorority as director of primary recruitment and as a member of the executive council, volunteers her time as a peer tutor for chemistry and computer science and works at the Leyton Library IT help desk. She was also selected as the 2018 Grand Duchess of the Neches River Festival.
Other family members who have participated in the Texas Rose Festival include Margaret Elizabeth Martin, sister, duchess; Courtney Martin Stovall, cousin, duchess; Christy Avent Conte, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Shannon Tate Burton, cousin, duchess of the rose growers; Jennifer Tate Guajardo, cousin, duchess of the rose growers; and Alexis Renee Smith, cousin, duchess of the rose growers.
Other family members include her brother, Scott Donnelly Martin Jr.
Mary Bass McConn
Mary Bass McConn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Rick McConn of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Finance and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Her mother, Susan Ferguson McConn, was the Duchess of Highland Park in 1989.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Margaret Marsh McConn, sister, 2018 duchess; Margaret Marsh Mebus, grandmother, 1951 attendant and 1961 lady-in-waiting; John Winston Ferguson, grandfather, 1961 escort; John Winston Ferguson Jr., uncle, 1986 escort; Elizabeth Mebus Greenwood, aunt, 1986 duchess; Ashley Hurst Ferguson, aunt, attendant chair; Emma Rebecca Ferguson, cousin, 2006 attendant and 2016 lady-in-waiting; Ann Caswell Ferguson, cousin, 2007 attendant and 2018 lady-in-waiting; Ellen Winston Ferguson, cousin, 2011 attendant; Henry M. Bell Sr., cousin, 1940 president; Henry M. Bell Jr., cousin, 1960 president; Elizabeth Marsh Ellis, cousin, 1961 lady-in-waiting; Elizabeth Smith Ortega, cousin, 1997 Texas Rose Festival Queen; Evans Smith, cousin, escort; Kingsley Smith, cousin, escort to the queen; Audrey Marsh Wharton, cousin, lady-in-waiting; William Marsh, cousin, escort; Lucy Marsh Breedlove, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Henry Bell III, cousin, escort and president in 1997; John Allen Bell, cousin, escort and president in 2003; MaGee Smith, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Henry Smith, cousin, escort; Taylor Smith, cousin, lady-in-waiting; and Marshall Smith, cousin, escort.
Other family members include brother, Thomas Peter McConn II.
Isabel Margaret Meadows
Isabel Margaret Meadows, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Richard Meadows of Beaumont, attends Southern Methodist University where she is majoring in Philosophy with minors in Business and International Studies. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is the creative director of SMU’s fashion, culture and lifestyle magazine, SMU LOOK; an executive officer of the Kappa Kappa Gamma board, serving as the education chairman and alumni relations liaison; and she serves as the campus coordinator for the international nonprofit organization, One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that plants trees around the world.
Makell Ainsley Moody
Makell Ainsley Moody, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Moody III of Houston, attends Texas Christian University where she is majoring in Creative Writing and Communications and is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
She has a passion for writing and has published a children’s book, “Good Night, Sweet Dreams,” with Longtale Publishing.
Family members who have participated in the festival include Jeff Austin Jr., cousin, escort; Jane Austin Chapman, cousin, duchess; Jeff Austin III, cousin, Order of the Rose; Elizabeth Blynn Austin, cousin, 2007 lady-in-waiting; Emily Anne Austin, cousin, 2009 Texas Rose Festival Queen.
Rachel Lee Patton
Rachel Lee Patton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Patton Jr. of Fort Worth, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Plan II and Government and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She is active in Texas Pi Beta Phi’s “Read, Lead, Achieve” initiative and on the recruitment team. Additionally, she serves as a Plan II Academic Committee representative and a member of Plan II Students Association.
Family members who have participated in the festival include cousin, Priscilla Pittman Heady, who served as Duchess of Waco in 2001.
Eliza Caton Pillsbury
Eliza Caton Pillsbury, daughter of Ms. Carrie Caton of Houston, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Journalism and Plan II Honors with a minor in English and earning a certificate in Core Texts. She is a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
She serves as a writer and editor for Spark Magazine and represents the Forty Acres Scholars Program as a scholar.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Carrie Caton, mother, lady-in-waiting; Claire Caton and Sarah Caton Wynne, aunts, train bearers and ladies-in-waiting; Patsy Clapp, grandmother, lady-in-waiting; Jean Hudson Caton, great-grandmother, lady-in-waiting; and Janie Rowe Clapp and Pamela Clapp Evans, great-aunts, ladies-in-waiting.
Other family members include father, Mark Pillsbury, and brother, Hampton Pillsbury.
Ryan Callahan Rainbolt
Ryan Callahan Rainbolt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Rainbolt of Fort Worth, attends Tulane University where she is majoring in Political Science and Design and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Ryan is active in her sorority as the rituals and history chair and is a part of the diversity and inclusion committee. She also participated in Court Watch New Orleans, where she documents court cases to ensure fairness. Currently, she interns for state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi.
Serena Elizabeth Shannon
Serena Elizabeth Shannon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Clarke Shannon Jr. of Houston, attends the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in Social Work and is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
She enjoys Alpha Omicron Pi philanthropy, art and spending time with her friends
Other family members include Stone Rogers Shannon, brother; Cynthia Bateman Stone, grandmother; Janice and Claiheher Branch, grandparents; Barbara and David Shannon, grandparents; and Elizabeth Stone, aunt.
Carson Alaina Sherman
Carson Alaina Sherman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur “Haag” Sherman of Houston, attends Southern Methodist University where she is majoring in Communications and Advertising and is the member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is an officer in her sorority and is involved with the Advertising and Journalism Clubs at SMU. She is also a model at Page Parkes modeling agency in Houston.
Other family members include sister, Julia Grace Sherman.
Mary Kathryn Smith
Mary Kathryn Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Franklin Smith of Houston, attends the University of Mississippi where she in majoring in Finance and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She was active in fall recruitment for Pi Beta Phi, American University Young Republicans, Mandarin Club and worked in a Lobbying firm in Washington D.C.
Other family members include brothers, Stephen Franklin Smith II and Samuel Sacco Smith.
Mary Caroline Taaffe
Mary Caroline Taaffe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Kelley Taaffe of Austin, attends the University of Texas where she is majoring in Education and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She is active in her sorority, Reformed University Fellowship and Wait Until 8th program.
Abigail (Abby) Grace Trusler
Abigail (Abby) Grace Trusler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Alexander Trusler of Dallas, attends Boston University where she is majoring in Film Production and is a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
A 2019 graduate of The Cambridge School of Dallas, she served as Head Prefect for the school her senior year, editor of the yearbook for two years, captain of the cheer squad for three years and played varsity tennis. She received the gold President’s Volunteer Service Award all four years of high school, serving more than 800 hours of community service during that time. She attended Camp Waldemar for six years and has pursued her love of scuba diving since she was in eighth grade. She is a PADI Divemaster, open water scuba instructor and a specialty scuba instructor. She is also a seventh generation Texan on two sides of her family tree.
Her mother, Karla Joy Adam Trusler, participated in the 1987 Texas Rose Festival as Duchess of the Metroplex.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Austin Adam of Dallas, and Ms. Peni Trusler Gardner of Granbury and the late Mr. Graydon George Trusler of San Angelo. Her brothers are Rhett and Blake.
Hannah Marie Ward
Hannah Marie Ward, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Ward III of Wichita Falls, attends the University of Texas at Tyler where she is majoring in Kinesiology and is a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.
She is active in Delta Gamma community service, interns at Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic Center and enjoys spending time with friends.
Her father, Bernard Ward III, has served as an escort in the 1978 and 1979 Texas Rose Festival.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Lee Stanley, cousin, 2020 escort; Lane Stanley, cousin, 2011 escort; Alice Ward Stanley, aunt, 1984 lady-in-waiting and served at tea when young; Michael Ward, uncle, 1981 and 1982 escort; and Bill Taber, great-uncle, 1959 escort.
Other family members include Cecil and Bernard Ward Jr., grandparents; Cecil Ward, 1983 Escort chairman; and Luke Ward, brother.
Martha Ashton Welch
Martha Ashton Welch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rallin Welch of Houston, attends Northwestern University where she is majoring in Economics and is a member of Alpha Phi sorority.
She is active as president of her sorority, the general manager of a student run startup and a member of the Reformed University Fellowship Bible study.
Her father, a Tyler native, served as an escort for a duchess during the 1992 Texas Rose Festival. Her grandmother, Cynthia Welch, has been a resident of Tyler for more than 50 years.
Anne Bryant White
Anne Bryant White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hudson White of Frisco, attends Texas A&M University where is majoring in Nutrition. She is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and serves as the organization’s Service chair.
At Texas A&M, she was selected to serve as a member of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Team 12. She is also active in Young Life and the Maroon & White Leadership Fellows. She has participated in multiple mission trips to the Dominican Republic where she now leads younger participants. This past summer, she completed a clinical internship in the Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston.
Her father, Hudson White, was as an escort in 1983 and 1984, served as an escort wrangler in 2006 and 2007, and as the assistant house manager from 2008 until 2012.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Gail Hudson White, grandmother, 1956 Texas Rose Festival Queen and 1995 Rose Gala co-chair; J. Bennett White, uncle, 1980 and 1981 escort; Victoria White Ashworth, aunt, 1985 Duchess of Jacksonville, 1995 Rose Gala co-chair and board member in 2003 and 2011; Harriet White, aunt, 1986 Duchess of Jacksonville; J.B. White V, cousin, 2012 escort; Ben Ashworth, cousin, 2014 escort; and Olivia White, cousin, 2011 attendant.
Her twin sister, Sadie Barber White, also serves in the 2021 Court as the Duchess of North Dallas.
Sadie Barber White
Sadie Barber White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hudson White of Frisco, attends the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in Finance. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as her pledge class representative and now serves as the Academic Excellence Director.
She is also involved with CRU (formerly known as Campus Crusaders for Christ), Grace Bible Church and is the treasurer of Clothed in Confidence, an on-campus organization. This past summer she completed a finance internship with Energy Transfer in Dallas. She has participated in multiple mission trips to the Dominican Republic and Belize.
Her father, Hudson White, was as an escort in 1983 and 1984, served as an escort wrangler in 2006 and 2007, and as the assistant house manager from 2008 until 2012.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Gail Hudson White, grandmother, 1956 Texas Rose Festival Queen and 1995 Rose Gala co-chair; J. Bennett White, uncle, 1980 and 1981 escort; Victoria White Ashworth, aunt, 1985 Duchess of Jacksonville, 1995 Rose Gala co-chair and board member in 2003 and 2011; Harriet White, aunt, 1986 Duchess of Jacksonville; J.B. White V, cousin, 2012 escort; Ben Ashworth, cousin, 2014 escort; and Olivia White, cousin, 2011 attendant.
Her twin sister, Anne Bryant White, also serves is the 2021 Court as the Duchess of Frisco.