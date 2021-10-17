Young women from Tyler families are serving as ladies-in-waiting in the Rose Queen’s Court during the Texas Rose Festival.
The woman, many from families with a long history of involvement in the festival, will be formally presented during the coronation ceremony at the Cowan Center.
They will also be featured in their coronation gowns riding on floats during the Rose Parade and at the Queen’s Tea, where they will interact with visitors in the Tyler Rose Garden.
Zoë Marie Bates
Zoë Marie Bates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Bates of Tyler, attends Texas A&M University where she is majoring in Sport Management with a minor in Business and is a member of Delta Zeta sorority.
She is active in Delta Zeta in raising money for Starkey Hearing Foundation and has served on the Recruitment Decorating Committee and Bid Day Committee. She is also a member of the Texas A&M Sport Management Society. This past summer, she served as an intern for the Brazos County Bombers Collegiate Summer Baseball team.
She has been a Texas Rose Festival Parade participant for 10 years as a member of her competitive and school cheer teams.
Her mother, Melinda Hays Bates, has served as volunteer and chair for the Costume Committee for numerous years. Her father, David James Bates, is a member of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include brother, Parker Bates, who served as an escort.
Chandlee Danielle Catts
Chandlee Danielle Catts, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas and Sandee Volatile of Tyler, attends the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in Business and is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
She is active in USTA tennis and volunteers at TASC Kids Club and PATH.
Other family members include brother, Garrett Catts; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Walker; father Russell Catts and wife Kim; and step-siblings Stokes, Ryan and Mary Katherine Volatile.
Mallory Renee Cole
Mallory Renee Cole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Douglas Cole of Tyler, attends Texas Tech University in Lubbock where she majors in Business.
Her father, Doug Cole, served as a duchess escort in 1990.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Linda Cole, grandmother, who served on several committees and decorated floats with roses for many years; Jerry Cole, grandfather, who served in Strutters including as Strutters president in 1984; Christi Cole Khalaf, aunt, lady-in-waiting and who has served on several Coronation committees; Fred Khalaf, uncle, who served in Strutters including as Strutters president; Walter Long, uncle, who served in Strutters including as Strutters president; Lyn Long, aunt, who served on several committees and decorated floats with roses for many years; Stefanie Long Smith, cousin, 1991 lady-in-waiting and who has served on several Coronation committees; and Heather Long, cousin, who has served on the Coronation committee.
Madison Ann Denson
Madison Ann Denson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Reed Denson of Tyler, attends Brigham Young University where she is majoring in Special Education.
She has participated in the BYU Southern Student Association, American Sign Language Club, the baking club, as well as the Institute of Religion.
Her mother, Chalease Franklin Denson, has served the Texas Rose Festival as a Coronation volunteer. Her father, Matthew Reed Denson, has served as an escort and as an usher for the Coronation.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Taylor Denson, sister, lady-in-waiting; James “Jim” Hugh Denson, grandfather, escort, Order of the Rose; Jeff Denson, uncle, escort to the Queen; Linda Reed Denson, grandmother, Tea, Coronation and Escort Party volunteer; Denise Franklin Bardsley, aunt, Coronation volunteer; Joseph Denson, great-uncle, escort; John Denson, great-uncle, escort; Michelle Denson Boykin, cousin, lady-in-waiting; Julie Denson, cousin, lady-in-waiting; and Jennifer Garrett, cousin, lady-in-waiting.
Other family members include grandparents, the late Ramona and Reed Franklin; aunts and uncles, Deborah and Pat Cartwright, Sherri Creighton, Cindi and Steven Cundiff, Michele Franklin, Leesa and Kevin Huckabee, and Denise and Kenneth Bardsley; and cousins Collin, Nathan and Matthew Creighton, Lauren, Jessica and Madelyn Cartwright, Alexis Frazier Hewes, Michael Reed Frazier, Sierra Cundiff, Ashley Ross, Caitlin Robinson, Cameron, Hannah and Sarah Huckabee, Tyler, Cole, Mason, and Tyler Bardsley, and Ella and Jake Denson.
Lauren Elizabeth Fillmore
Lauren Elizabeth Fillmore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Fillmore of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Public Relations and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is active in Texas PRSSA and her sorority.
Her mother, Jena Young Fillmore, has served on the Queen’s Tea committee, as Coronation doorkeeper, hair and makeup for the Coronation and as a volunteer for the Rose Parade. Her father, Stewart Fillmore, has served as a volunteer for the Strutters at the Rose Parade.
Other family members include brother, Austin Fillmore, and grandmother, Ruth Young.
Lily Ann Hightower
Lily Ann Hightower, daughter of Ms. Susan Earl Hightower and Mr. Jack Russell Hightower of Tyler, attends the University of Arkansas where she is majoring in Psychology and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She is active on the Front Door Recruitment Team and Philanthropy Committee for Kappa Kappa Gamma. She also plays intramural soccer.
She served as a royal attendant to Queen Mary Lawson Bracken Walden in 2010 and a volunteer for the Queen’s Tea.
Her mother, Susan Earl Hightower, served as a lady-in-waiting in 1984, on the Hair and Makeup Chairman in 1999, Doorkeeper in 2000 and Escort chairman in 2011. Her father, (the late) Jack Russell Hightower, served as a member of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival are Richard Zachary Hightower, brother, 2011 royal escort; Hannah Elizabeth Hightower, sister, 2013 lady-in-waiting; Patrick Glen Hightower, uncle, 1973 royal escort; Wendy Hightower Fulgham Walker, aunt, 1980 lady-in-waiting; Elizabeth Earl Althaus, aunt, 1987 lady-in-waiting; Amy Earl DeWalch, aunt, 1991 lady-in-waiting; Truman Markley Earl, uncle, 1995 royal escort; Hallye Fulgham Reynolds, cousin, 2007 lady-in-waiting; John Rawles Fulgham IV, cousin, 2010 royal escort; Samantha Sims Fulgham, cousin, 2012 lady-in-waiting; Elizabeth Markley Althaus, cousin, 2017 Duchess of North Dallas; and Andrew Jeffrey Althaus, cousin, 2019 escort.
Caroline Leigh Laine
Caroline Leigh Laine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Anthony Laine of Tyler, attends Texas A&M University where she is majoring in General Studies in the College of Architecture. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She is active in her sorority and participates in fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Her sister, Elizabeth Reid Laine, participated in the Texas Rose Festival as a lady-in-waiting. Her mother, Suzanne Reynolds Laine, served as a Duchess and has served previously on numerous committees.
Her siblings are Elizabeth Reid Laine, Matthew Anthony Laine Jr. and Charles Edward Laine.
Victoria Rose LaRocca
Victoria Rose LaRocca, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bart LaRocca of Tyler, attends Texas Christian University where she is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Studio Art and is on the Pre-Med track.
She is active in Phi Mu (as Philanthropy Day chairwoman), TCU’s The End, The TCU Pre-Health Institute, TCU Catholic and Frogs for Autism.
She has served as a volunteer at the Queen’s Tea and a parade participant for three years.
Her mother, Crysti Sale LaRocca, has served on the Queen’s Tea Committee. Her father, Bart Blaise LaRocca, has volunteered for the Queen’s Tea.
Other family members include sister, Savannah Leigh LaRocca, and brothers, Nicholas Blaise LaRocca and Anthony Michael LaRocca.
Caroline Elizabeth Lofquist
Caroline Elizabeth Lofquist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Lofquist of Tyler, attends Texas Tech University where she is dual majoring in Honors Sciences and the Humanities and History with minors in English and Legal Studies. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
She currently serves as the executive vice president of Texas Tech’s College Panhellenic Council and will serve as president starting in November. She is active in her Pi Phi chapter and Redeemer Church.
Caroline served as train bearer to Queen Morgan Rippy in 2011.
Her mother, Susie Bergfeld Lofquist, was a lady-in-waiting in 1987. She served as the 2009 Queen’s Ball chair, 2012 Ladies Luncheon chair featuring speaker Laura Bush, Back Stage Coronation chair, Men’s Luncheon chair, Rose Show chair and on several backstage, party and hospitality committees over the last 20 years. In 1986, she was an attendant dresser to her cousin, Chris Bergfeld. Her father, Barry Lofquist, is a member of the Order of the Rose.
Her grandmother, Susan Bergfeld, served as Tea chairman for Queen Ashley Powell, Ladies Luncheon chairman, Back Stage Coronation chair and on numerous other committees.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Claire Lofquist, sister, 2014 train bearer to Queen Katie Peltier; Julius Louis Bergfeld, grandfather, escort and member of the Order of the Rose; Brad Bergfeld, uncle, 1990 train bearer to Queen Claire Duncan; Kaylyn Kerr Bergfeld, aunt, 1994 attendant to Queen Katie McArthur and 2006 lady-in-waiting; Julius Andrew Bergfeld, uncle, 2009 president of the Order of the Rose; and Julius Andrew Bergfeld Jr., cousin, 2020 escort. Relatives from the Bergfeld, Barr, Knight and Nash families have served through the years as ladies-in-waiting, duchesses, escorts and attendants.
Leslie Lauren Parks
Leslie Lauren Parks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Parks of Tyler, attends Stephen F. Austin State University where she is considering a major in Education or Psychology.
She enjoys participating in intramural activities and seeks to improve her community through various philanthropic fundraising activities.
Family members who have participated in the festival include cousin, Zoe Elizabeth Lawhorn, who has served as a festival volunteer, along with her husband, Tab Eugene Lawhorn. Zoe Lawhorn served as chairman of the Texas Rose Festival Kickoff Party and her husband, Tab Lawhorn, is a past president of the Strutters.
Other family members include brother, Dustin Parks; aunt, Zoe Anna Tyner; and cousins Andy and Femie Myers.
Mary-Helen Annabelle Schuricht
Mary-Helen Annabelle Schuricht, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Hans Schuricht of Tyler, attends Texas A&M University where she is majoring in Honors Communications and is a Dean’s Honor Roll student.
She is a member of Delta Zeta sorority where she is involved in the Panhellenic Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
She is also active in SAIL (Sophomores Advancing in Leadership) and in the Liberal Arts Student Council. She plays on intramural volleyball teams and is a camp counselor at The Pines Catholic Camp.
Her parents have sponsored the Texas Rose Festival Rose Show.
Other family members include her brother, Gabriel Dietrich Schuricht.
Anne Elizabeth Thompson
Anne Elizabeth Thompson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Rex Thompson Sr. of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she double majors in Journalism and Corporate Communications.
She is an executive officer of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, serving as Public Relations chairman. Thompson is an intern for The Monument Group and was a staff member of the 2020 campaign for Judge Julie Kocurek. She has achieved University Honors and the Moody College of Communications Dean’s List.
Thompson served as a train bearer to Queen Morgan Rippy in 2011 and dresser to Master Frank Abell, attendant to Queen Amanda Hiles, in 2018. She served as a hostess at the Queen’s Tea in 2016.
Her mother, Julie Smith Thompson, served as train bearer to Queen Nanette Oge in 1975 and as a lady-in-waiting in the court of Queen Molly Arnold in 1985. She has served the festival and Order of the Rose in various roles and as Royalty chairman, Wardrobe Properties, Queen’s Ball Decorations and the Queen’s Tea committee. Her father, John Rex Thompson Sr., was an escort to her mother in 1985. He also has served in various capacities including Head Wrangler from 2006 to 2009, Coronation usher, Queen’s Ball usher and member of the Order of the Rose.
Her grandmother, Betty Ann Smith, served as Queen’s Tea chairman for Queen Erin Simpson in 1993, Escort chairman in 1994 and in other roles throughout the years. Her grandfather, Dr. H. Don Smith, is a member of the Order of the Rose.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include John Rex Thompson Jr., brother, escort to Duchess Joy Ramey in 2012; Graham Williams Thompson, brother, escort to their cousin, Lady-in-Waiting Abby Marie Smith in 2015; Claire Elizabeth Smith, cousin, 2016 lady-in-waiting; Jacob Steven Smith, cousin, 2012 escort; Emily Smith Jones, cousin, 2009 lady-in-waiting; Katie Truitt Coleman, cousin, 2009 duchess; Steven Don Smith, uncle, 1980 escort and member of the Order of the Rose; Karen Smith Truitt, aunt, 1982 lady-in-waiting; Kyle James Smith, uncle, Order of the Rose member and 1994 escort to her aunt, Lady-in-Waiting Jennifer Turman Smith.
Other Tyler relatives include cousins Luke Smith, Macy Smith, Wilson Smith, Sutton Smith and Marshall Smith.
Abigail Claire Tillson
Abigail Claire Tillson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Austin III and Mr. Lee Tolbert Tillson of Tyler, attends the University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in Health and Society.
She has participated in the Texas Rose Festival Parade and served at the Queen’s Tea.
Her mother, Rebecca Snider Austin, was a 1989 lady-in-waiting and has served on the Makeup Committee, at the Queen's Tea and on the Rose Festival Parade Floats Decorating Committee. She also has served as a dresser for duchesses and ladies-in-waiting and as a runner for the Coronation dress rehearsal. Her stepfather, Jeff Austin III, is a member of the Order of the Rose and is the father of 2009 Texas Rose Festival Queen Emily Anne Austin.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include Walter Herd Snider III, uncle, 1983 escort; Reid William Martin, uncle, 1984 escort, Order of the Rose and Strutters; John Miller Hawkins, uncle, 1984 escort; Katherine Snider Reid, aunt, 1987 lady-in-waiting; Jennifer Snider Holland, aunt, 1992 lady-in-waiting; Elizabeth Blynn Austin, stepsister, 2007 lady-in-waiting; Courtney Martin Bagot, cousin, 2008 lady-in-waiting; Emily Anne Austin, stepsister, 2009 Texas Rose Festival Queen; Kaitlyn Reid Martin, cousin, 2012 lady-in-waiting; Elise Marie Martin, cousin, 2012 lady-in-waiting; Taylor Tillson Johnson, sister, 2013 lady-in-waiting; John Miller Hawkins Jr., cousin, 2015 escort; Walter Herd Snider IV, cousin, 2018 escort; Elizabeth Snider, grandmother, Ball Decorating Committee, Queen’s Tea Sign Committee, Dresser for the Coronation and chairman of the Queen’s Tea Refreshments; and Dr. and Mrs. W. Herd Snider Jr., grandparents, co-hosts for multiple Rose Festival parties.
Other family members include Cameron Johnson, brother-in-law.
Katherine Helen Watts
Katherine Helen Watts, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Barnette Watts of Tyler, attends the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in Integrated Marketing and is a member of Alpha Phi sorority.
She is active in her sorority, Meals on Wheels, CASA and St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Her mother, Melanie Bahan Watts, has served on Mothers of Escorts Committee.
Other family members who have participated in the festival include her brother, Andrew Place Watts, who served as an escort in 2016.
Other family members include brother, Alexander France Watts.