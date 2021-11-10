At just 17, Mikaila Ulmer, owner and CEO of Me & The Bees Lemonade, has become an entrepreneur and author with her products in over 3,000 stores and a mission to help the bee population.
On Tuesday, Ulmer shared her entrepreneurial spirit and advice from her book, "Bee Fearless: Dream Like A Kid," at the 14th annual Women's Fund of Smith County Power of the Purse luncheon at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
When she was 4 years old, she was stung by a bee twice within a week in Austin. The experience made her initially scared of bees, but after doing some research she realized the importance bees have in the ecosystem.
"I learned that bees are incredibly important pollinators," she said.
Ulmer said one in three bites of food comes from a bee-pollinated plant, and without bees, the food supply would collapse.
Around that time, her family encouraged her to make a product for some children's business competitions. As she thought about what to submit, her “Great Granny” Helen, who lived in South Carolina, sent her family a 1940s cookbook, that included her special recipe for flaxseed lemonade.
Ulmer used her grandmother's recipe and added honey from bees to start her company, Be Sweet Lemonade. She shared bee facts at her lemonade stand and gave profits to organizations that help bees.
Then it was time for expansion.
"I realized that if I had my lemonade in stores, I could help bees year-round," she said.
Ulmer started going to area grocery stores pitching her product and was able to get her lemonade, which now has five flavors, into several businesses.
In 2015, she pitched her business on the TV show, "Shark Tank," and gained a mentor in Daymond John, one of the "sharks."
She told the audience about how she was threatened with a lawsuit because of a name similarity to another business. So, in 2016 she changed the name to Me & the Bees Lemonade, which allowed her to turn a negative into a positive and add more bee-related products.
Her lemonades and other products are now in over 3,000 stores in all 50 states.
She got to meet some of her heroes: former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and basketball player LeBron James. She later founded the Healthy Hive Foundation, a nonprofit to further help the mission of saving pollinators.
She said that to dream like a kid, people should “bee passionate,” get messy, and have a hive mentality, and she said real queens fix each other’s crowns.
She told attendees, "don't be discouraged by life's little stings, get up and spread your wings."
Mother-daughter team Christi and Caroline Khalaf served as co-chairs for the luncheon, and Christi Khalaf told attendees they've been waiting two years to hear Ulmer speak.
Zoe Lawhorn, president of the Women's Fund of Smith County, said the organization continues to dream big in 2021 and be a part of the collective giving circle.
"As members of the Women's Fund, we see each day through our giving that together is better," Lawhorn said.
The luncheon also served as a way to celebrate the grants the Women's Fund gave to local groups and nonprofits.
The 2021 grant recipients included Bethesda Health Clinic, Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, Christian Job Corps, PATH and St. Paul Children's Services.
The Women's Fund's Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts also gave a grant to Hope Haven of East Texas this year.
The Women's Fund of Smith County began in 2007 as a collective giving circle with the mission of funding programs to enrich the lives of women and children.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren thanked the Women's Fund for what its members do for Tyler and Smith County through collective giving. He also issued a proclamation naming Nov. 9, 2021, as Bee City USA Day in Tyler.
The city of Tyler is one of four cities in Texas that is designated as a Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program.
Bee City USA is a nonprofit dedicated to getting communities to sustain pollinators in particular bees, according to the organization's website.