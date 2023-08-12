As a result of the Entrepreneur Conference and Young Adult Pitch Competition - Let's Get It Right the First Time event held early last month, a mentorship program will begin on Aug. 29.
The 3-N-1Trinity Services' Young Entrepreneur Mentorship Program, coordinated by executive director Darice Anderson, will provide feedback, reassurance, and motivation to help entrepreneurs solve problems and navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business.
The mentorship will benefit those who participated in the PITCH competition held during the July conference along with other young entrepreneurs in the community.
Chaniya Polk, owner of Sassy Collections, won the PITCH competition and will be attending the workshop.
Anderson said entrepreneurship training is important to the success of tomorrow’s young business owners.
“Entrepreneurship training is important for local development and socioeconomic growth. Entrepreneurship education is essential to achieve successful socioeconomic development and sustainable development,” she said. “Also, entrepreneurial training can encourage the spirit of self-employment among entrepreneurs and develop small and medium enterprises.
“It can also encourage new venture establishment and expansion of the existing ones in rural areas through designing special programs,” Anderson said. “Last, entrepreneurial training can inculcate entrepreneurial skills to potential entrepreneurs and help develop the same in existing entrepreneurs.”
The program is open to young men and women who are entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs. Training classes are small and intimate so professional mentors can give the one-on-one attention that is needed to ensure success.
As a nonprofit organization, 3-N-1Trinity Services relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses to make its programs successful. Anderson said donations are appreciated.
“Donations are appreciated to make these programs available. We believe supporting entrepreneurs and especially young entrepreneurs is an investment in our future and can only help boost our economy and we are confident that your donations and sponsorship will have a lasting impact on the lives of our participants and attendees,” she said.
“Your support will give them the opportunity to ensure their businesses are set up correctly and have the support needed to be successful,” Anderson added. “Additionally, this program will afford these young people the opportunity to network with their peers, learn from industry leaders, and gain the skill and insight into the world of business.”
The Young Adult Mentorship will start on Aug. 29 and will be held every Tuesday thereafter until Nov. 7. Topics will include Business Credit, Investing 101, Leadership Skills, Banking, Sales Skills, and much more.
Those interested ages 17-26 can call 903-245-1446 or email info@3n1trinity.org. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 15.