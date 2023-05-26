This is Penny, a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Penny weighs 50 pounds and is fully vetted. Penny’s owners moved and were unable to take her. Penny plays well with children of all ages and likes the companionship of other dogs. Best of all, Penny is house trained. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Penny, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.