Miss Maple was found by an abandoned building and obviously did not have a home. A good Samaritan rescued Maple and brought her to Pets Fur People where she is now available for adoption. Maple, who is about a year old, weighs 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maple has a beautiful golden coat with golden eyes to match. She would thrive as a member of an active family. Maple will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Miss Maple call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.