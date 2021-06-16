A Tyler family law and personal injury attorney announced this week that she will be a candidate for County Court at Law No. 3
Cheryl Wulf is running as a Republican candidate for the March 2022 primary race.
Judge Floyd Getz has been served on the bench since 1999.
The court has been designated for juvenile matters, but on Jan. 1, 2023, the court will hear family, civil, misdemeanor criminal, and contested probate cases, according to Wulf's announcement.
“I have the qualifications, experience, and dedication to serve this community in an effective manner," Wulf said. "I am committed to working hard to have a court that is efficient and provides justice for everyone.”
Wulf grew up in Smith County and she earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Texas in Austin and her law degree from South Texas College of Law as magna cum laude.
Her legal career began in Houston in 2003. She came back to Smith County to open a private practice in 2011.
Wulf has volunteered pro bono hours referred by Lone Star Legal Aid for programs provided through the Smith County Bar Foundation Volunteer Attorney Program, representing infants placed in foster care with pending Child Protective Services cases and several veteran assistance programs.
Wulf said she's committed to conduct the court in a professional manner, rule according to the law, be impartial to all parties involved and be transparent and accountable to everyone.
Wulf lives in Chapel Hill with her husband, Curtis, and their three children. Their children attend Grace Community School in Tyler and the family attends Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler.