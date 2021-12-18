Santana Wood was recently named managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and editor of ETX View Magazine.
Wood began working in her new role Nov. 1, but she is not a new face in the newsroom. The Alabama native has been working for the newspaper’s parent company, M. Roberts Media, since January as a page designer and copy editor after relocating from her home state.
As managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Wood will oversee daily editorial operations alongside the newsroom management team and guide a group of reporters. She will also manage ETX View, M. Roberts Media’s bi-monthly magazine which tells dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community.
Wood has a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism with a minor in advertising from Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
Previously, Wood worked for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc., which owns one daily and three weekly newspapers along with three award-winning magazines in Alexander City, Alabama. She served as design editor before being promoted to assistant managing editor then ultimately managing editor of the group’s newspapers. Under her leadership, Wood led the company’s flagship paper to be named best in its statewide division three years in a row.
“I am thrilled to be part of our East Texas management team, working alongside talented editors, bright reporters and creative photographers,” Wood said. “Our team is full of energy and together we have the potential to take our dynamic products to even greater heights. I’ve always called myself a jacqueline-of-all-trades and am excited to put my wide skill set to use while leading our newsroom and magazine.”
During her journalism career, Wood has been recognized through awards for her graphic design, layout and editorial expertise as well as column writing. Her work became highly respected by the Alabama press community, leading to time spent on an Alabama Press Association panel and speaking engagements at her college alma mater to share print and digital methods to journalism students and professionals. Wood also served on the Alabama Press Association Journalism Board.
Wood has a passion for local news and working in a close-knit community.
“I enjoy being part of a team that regularly celebrates successes of our neighbors,” Wood said. “Local journalism is incredibly valuable to the communities it serves. As a local citizen myself, the news that matters to our readers matters just as much to me. I hope residents know I’m just like you and I’m just as invested in our community as you are. The Tyler Morning Telegraph team is extremely committed to reporting the news you need and we strive to be better every day.”
When it comes to her work on the ETX View team, Wood said she could not be more excited.
“ETX View’s motto is to celebrate East Texas life and culture, and that is something I am truly humbled to be part of,” Wood said. “I love getting a chance to tell the stories of people in our community who are unsung heroes, who have incredible talents, who are making a difference and so much more, and that’s what ETX View is all about. The stories we’ve told in 2021 during our first year of ETX View have been amazing and I can’t wait to tell even more stories as we approach Year 2.”
Wood moved to East Texas in December 2020 after landing a job with M. Roberts Media. She resides in the Chapel Hill community with her fiancé and their pets.
“We have family roots in Texas and are excited for our chapter here,” Wood said. “East Texas has so much to offer and has already been welcoming to this small-town Alabama girl. It’s a special place to live and work.”
Wood hopes to join a community civic club and become more involved in the East Texas area. She welcomes story ideas, comments, concerns and everything in between to her email at swood@tyler paper.com.