On one night this week, roughly a dozen high school girls at the East Texas Food Bank spent just more than three hours packing 30 food boxes for senior citizens and over 800 snack packs for kids.
The students are a part of the Women's Fund of Smith County's Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts, also known as G.I.V.E., a program where girls in ninth through 12th grade learn about the importance of collective giving and making grants.
Their work Wednesday night at the food bank was part of the girls' annual service project that must be designed to meet an annual need in the community.
The group also made holiday stockings for teenage girls at Hope Haven of East Texas, a nonprofit based out of Lindale that seeks to help transition teen girls out of foster care.
Kaela Young, a Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School sophomore, said this is her second year participating in the G.I.V.E. program and she likes helping people, especially women and children in the community.
"While I volunteer, I get to do it with a bunch of friends. I also get to meet girls with similar interests and so that’s a really nice thing," Young said. "I learned the sheer volume of the people who are in need."
She said by giving back at organizations like the food bank and Hope Haven the volunteerism becomes more personal because the girls see how many people they’re helping.
"I'm glad we could do a little something for the girls at Hope Haven. We just try to do something for those that aren’t as fortunate as we are," Young said.
G.I.V.E. meets once a month during the school year to understand philanthropy, become more aware of community issues, and volunteer and give together to transform lives. They represent several schools across Smith County and each, member brings their talents and abilities to the projects.
Ashley Taylor, a Grace Community School junior, has been a part of G.I.V.E. since her freshman year of high school. Her favorite thing is learning to give money to others.
"It’s just a good feeling to be able to give that money to a nonprofit that needs it," Taylor said.
Taylor said it was fun packing boxes at the food bank and making custom stockings for the Hope Haven girls.
She has recommended the program to a few of her classmates.
"It's taught me to communicate with people that I would be too scared to talk to. It’s good for community and giving. I probably wouldn’t be doing that if I wasn’t a part of G.I.V.E.," Taylor said. "If somebody’s looking for a way to serve, it’s super easy."
According to the Women's Fund, serving, learning and giving together can bring about positive change among those who serve and in the girls' own hearts and minds.
The program participants also raise funds that each year they award as a grant to a local nonprofit, and this year they gave $7,600 to Hope Haven of East Texas to help fund its residential program for teenage girls in the foster care system.
G.I.V.E. is open to any high school-aged girl in Smith County who has a love for her community and wants to learn more about volunteering and philanthropy. For more information, visit womensfundsc.org.