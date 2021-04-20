Through the hard work of local high school students, Hope Haven of East Texas, a nonprofit helping teenage girls in foster care, received a grant over the weekend to fund their transitional housing program.
The Women's Fund of Smith County's Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts, also known as G.I.V.E., awarded a $7,600 grant to Hope Haven of East Texas on Sunday afternoon at Cantina Laredo in Tyler.
G.I.V.E. began in 2014 and the program has a goal of fostering leadership and philanthropic values in high school aged girls. Those who are a part of the program studied several Smith County nonprofits, learned about different community issues and worked to raise their own funding since August last year.
The membership then narrowed down their potential grant recipients as a team, according to the Women's Fund of Smith County.
“I enjoy being a part of G.I.V.E., because we get to work together to support women and children who are going through hard times,” said Kaela Young, a freshman at Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School. “I know Hope Haven will use the money to help other teenage girls have the futures they deserve.”
Gwen Thompson, business manager for Hope Haven of East Texas, said the nonprofit has provided a group residential foster home for teenage girls (ages 13 to 17) just outside of Lindale since 2018. The home can hold up to 16 girls.
Hope Haven of East Texas recently partnered with Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler to use a remodeled home to help three women, who have aged out of foster care, have a safe place while attending college and beginning their adult lives.
The new program is called Supervised Independent Living, and Thompson said the grant will go toward helping with the program's costs. Hope Haven is working with the state for the necessary licensing and contracts to get the program ready.
"This grant is a huge blessing," Thompson said. "A lot of nonprofits have suffered because of COVID, and we’re no exception. The SIL program will offer a home to three young women who have aged out of traditional foster care but elect to continue with extended care as they navigate adulthood."
Thompson said she hopes they can start putting women in the transitional housing within the next couple of months.
Some costs connected to the transitional living would be groceries, linens and expenses related to having a home. There would also be a case manager assisting the girls with job applications and college work and a live-in mentor. The nonprofit also wants to get volunteers to teach the girls life skills, Thompson said.
Thompson said the grant money coming from high school girls was the sweetest part of receiving the funding.
"We had to go through a process of selecting our program," she said. "These girls had a heart to help their peers. The need is great for group homes like Hope Haven. We need the community to know we need their support and prayers and volunteers, and mainly it’s to keep our doors open and help the girls."
Past G.I.V.E. Chair and WFSC member Jennifer Reynolds said the G.I.V.E. program helps teach the students the importance of giving back.
“As parents, we teach our children about everything else like school, finances, and religion, but we tend to think that giving and impacting our community is ‘grown-up business,’” Reynolds said. “G.I.V.E. offers the opportunity for our girls to start learning about those important acts as well. I really am so proud and thankful for this program and all of the ladies that help ensure its success."
The girls also get to know students from other high schools and have a meaningful social experience.
“I love that we get to meet and work with girls from other schools, and we all come together as one to help a nonprofit in our community,” Ashley Taylor, a Grace Community School sophomore, said.
Caroline Khalaf, a sophomore at All Saints Episcopal School, added that G.I.V.E. "helps foster kinder hearts and empathy" and the program taught her compassion and humility.
G.I.V.E. members have awarded $37,600 to nonprofit organizations in Smith County since the program started seven years ago.
More information about G.I.V.E and the Women’s Fund of Smith County can be found at womensfundsc.org.