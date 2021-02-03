As they hosted a virtual event Tuesday evening, the Women’s Fund of Smith County continued its tradition of helping local nonprofit organizations. After over 10 years of giving, the foundation has provided about $2.3 million in grant money since 2009.
The Women’s Fund of Smith County gave six grants on Tuesday that overall totaled $329,840 to Bethesda Health Clinic, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, St. Paul Children’s Services, Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler, the Literacy Council of Tyler and PATH.
Due to COVID-19, the Women’s Fund moved to a socially distanced event with masks this year that was live-streamed on Facebook.
“This event reflects the heart of our mission, and we are especially honored to award more dollars to more agencies than ever before – despite the challenges presented throughout our 2020 grant cycle,” said Zoe Lawhorn, president of the Women’s Fund of Smith County.
WFSC began in 2007 as a collective giving circle with the mission of funding programs to enrich the lives of women and children.
“Our leadership recognized the immediate and persistent need that our local nonprofits would experience as a result of COVID-19’s comprehensive impact on our community,” Johnna Fullen, 2020-2021 WFSC board chair, said. “Early on, we decided to amend our normal grant strategy in such a way that would allow agencies to direct funding to their core programs. We knew that the pandemic would not only increase the demand for the services these incredible nonprofit agencies provide, it would also challenge traditional fundraising models like special events.”
Bethesda Health Clinic, a Christian-centered ministry that provides health care to low-income adults, received a $68,980 grant to be used for gynecological services and to purchase related equipment.
Terri Smith, CEO of Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, accepted a $62,000 grant to replace funding that was lost due to the pandemic. The center helps child victims of physical and sexual abuse and works to reduce trauma using efforts of investigations, effective prosecutions and the healing of the children and their families.
Sharlyn May, executive director of St. Paul Children’s Services accepted a grant of $45,000 to support the organization’s programs that include a pediatric medical clinic, pediatric dental clinic, counseling, food pantry, benefits enrollment assistance, and family education classes. The mission of the nonprofit is to empower children and families to meet their physical, mental and spiritual needs.
The Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler received a grant of $43,500. The mission of CWJC is to give women life and job skills in a Christ-centered environment. The agency uses a holistic approach so students can transform their lives and achieve their career goals.
Whitney Patterson, executive director of Literacy Council of Tyler, accepted a grant of $50,000 to cover additional costs over budget incurred due to the pandemic’s impact on its ability to hold in-person classes. The funding will go toward staffing for the creation of virtual classrooms and ongoing training for teachers and staff.
PATH, also known as People Attempting to Help, received $60,000 in funding to help the organization provide rent assistance to clients — a service that was requested the most by PATH’s clients.
“After a year characterized by unknowns, it was with such joy that we joined together ‘virtually’ on Tuesday to celebrate not only the impact these grants will have on women and children in need in our community,” said Deborah Race, WFSC vice chair for grants. “But also to celebrate the resilience of our own membership and mission. We innovated and adapted our practices – from meeting via Zoom, to reconsidering the focus of our grants strategy – and we are grateful to see that we were successful in carrying our mission forward to those who need us the most.”
The next Women’s Fund of Smith County grant cycle begins in May, with a seminar for area nonprofits to learn about funding criteria and guidelines for grants. To learn more about the grants or the Women’s Fund, visit womensfundsc.org.