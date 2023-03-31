The Women In Tyler Committee hosted its annual luncheon at the Rose Garden Center on Thursday to recognize and celebrate seven women who made significant contributions to the community.
This year’s theme is “Women Who Respond,” recognizing women in education, healthcare and first responders. Historically, each of the selected honorees share their stories on overcoming hardships, adversity and personal challenges.
“I am so excited that we are honoring these women,” said Women in Tyler first-year member Cynthia Turner. “Having a passion for empowering women and lifting them up, there’s no greater thing. It’s what we are.”
Since its start in 1999, the Women In Tyler Committee has been going the extra mile to celebrate Women’s History Month each March by recognizing and honoring local women who have made significant contributions to the community.
“I looked up ‘respond’ in the dictionary,” said KTLV Meteorologist and emcee Katie Vossler. “And the definition read ‘to reply or answer in words’ and also ‘to react favorably’. The last one got me… anyone can respond. We do it every day, all day. But to react favorably? Do we do that? Probably not always… but these women today? They took bad situations and made them good.”
Vossler recognized each of the honorees -- Mireya Hicks, Mary Elizabeth Jackson, April Molina, Deborah Race, Everlean “Ebbie” Starling and Siretha Toston-Ajayi -- and spoke of their many accomplishments.
Starting with Hicks, who spent over 35 years in early childhood education and development.
“She believes that teaching is the most rewarding profession and that a teacher’s role is much more than simply delivering content,” said Vossler.
Born in Ecuador, her passion is to create a new generation of children who are exposed to different cultures and are fluent in more than one language.
Hicks was named Teacher of the Year at Birdwell Elementary (2004) and Griffin Elementary (2008).
She founded Early Steps Bilingual Academy, which acceps children ages 18 months to 5 years, which is the period when children are most open to language learning, according to Vossler.
“Her school emphasizes a positive, safe and fun way for children to acquire language proficiency in Spanish and learn to understand and appreciate Hispanic culture,” Vossler said. “Her response to the needs of children in East Texas continues to be extraordinary.”
Next was Jackson, known as MEJ to her friends.
“If you ask her what she is most proud of, she will tell you it’s the friendship she has made and sustained over the years and believing in the next generation, always responding with a helping hand and lifting them up,” Vossler said.
Born in Bastrop, Jackson got her start in volunteering early -- first at Vacation Bible School then swimming lessons for Red Cross and volunteering at the public library.
With a lifelong passion for politics and theater, Jackson has more than 40 years of experience in advocacy work.
She became the first woman from Smith County to experience Leadership Texas and led the volunteer program of the Texas Attorney General’s office across the state.
Jackson also served as a volunteer on the Texas State Bar Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee and was appointed to the State Board of Nurse Examiners for the State of Texas, where she also served as president of the board.
She worked on the school bond elections to build and expand learning opportunities across Tyler and Lindale. She has volunteered for numerous committees with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and received the Volunteer of the Year award.
Currently, Jackson serves on the executive regional team for Christus Health Northeast Texas, ensuring every patient gets the same high quality of care, regardless of where they live.
“Mary Elizabeth hopes what people remember is not what she’s done as a leader but what she has done to help others open doors and have better opportunities,” Vossler said.
Growing up in poverty to parents who immigrated to the states with nothing to their name, Molina had her share of struggles.
“She’s been with the City of Tyler for almost 10 years and has seen the ugly side of nature,” Vossler said. “But she will be quick to say, she has also met some amazing people along the way that have shown there is good in the world.”
With the aspirations of being cello first chair, Molina had no money for private lessons but practiced for hours. She also dreamed of majoring in art and working in an art museum.
However, in her senior year of high school, her dad and brother were killed by a drunk driver and her mother was seriously injured.
“Her world was flipped upside down and she was sent down a path of desperation, anger, depression and negativity,” Vossler said. Soon, Molina felt detached from the idea of school, even after receiving a full ride scholarship to any university in Texas.
After her daughter was born, Molina’s path for a better life began. She got a job as a telecommunicator with the City of Tyler, which led her into the police academy.
As a police officer, she received numerous recognitions, including Officer of the Year in 2018 and currently serves as a detective.
“April responds to life with a deep sense of justice and always does what is right,” Vossler said.
From the time she froze during a piano recital, Deborah Race has been a person with a multitude of interests. She went from a passion for music to pre-med to dental hygiene to law.
“Deborah will tell you that things didn’t always work out as she planned but she has always chosen to respond differently than others and has learned from her mistakes,” Vossler said.
After taking the LSATs, Race was accepted into law school and went to work at the Court of Appeals as a briefing attorney in Tyler. She was later promoted to staff attorney.
Over the years, she served on many professional boards and foundations, receiving a variety of awards and recognitions.
She also served on the boards of the former Humane Society of Smith County, now Pets for People, Hospice of East Texas, PATH and Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
Race currently serves as Board Chair of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, as well as the board for Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
She was named as a Woman of Distinction by New Days Ministries in 2014.
“Deborah was described by the person who nominated her as someone who always responds to a need, whether it is family, friends or community,” Vossler said. “You can always count on Deborah.”
Starline was born as the third oldest of 15 siblings in Beulah, Mississippi and when a storm ripped through her family home at three months, she was found facedown in a puddle of water and was in the hospital for two weeks.
After that, she had bouts of pneumonia for the first two years of her life and was diagnosed with asthma by the time she was three, which kept her from working in the fields. So, she would babysit the other small children.
As time went on, she eventually became a licensed Practical Nurse, spending her summers working as a patient advocate for sickle cell testing. She attended Tyler Junior College and Texas Eastern School of Nursing.
“Ebbie is most proud of the time she has spent developing and implementing the Sickle Cell Program for East Texas,” Vossler said.
Starling created support groups to help remove the fear and embarrassment of talking about the symptoms of Sickle Cell disease. She is also involved with the Breast and Cervical Center Control Program, providing cancer screenings and education in local organizations and churches.
Her work and passion to respond to others has been honored with numerous awards in community services, including Sickle Cell Education Newborn Screening, African American Breast Cancer Outreach and Awareness and more.
“She is retired and now spends her time volunteering with the American Red Cross as a disaster nurse,” Vossler said.
Led by faith her entire life, Toston-Ajayi had a passion for serving low-income families in her community as a young girl.
She became a Girl Scout, which became life changing for her, exposing her so much of what the world offered outside her bubble.
“She realized there was more to life and it transformed her into the woman she is today,” Vossler said.
Toston-Ajay began ministering in college and was passionate about diversity and inclusion, she also believed that children see something different and can believe and achieve anything, according to Vossler.
Ultimately, with her 10-year background in marketing, public speaking and project management, and a degree in communications, her strong faith in God led her to pursue a master’s degree in theology.
“Her unique experiences allow her to combine profession and faith which makes a great impact throughout the community,” Vossler said.
Toston-Ajay is a member of the Junior League of Tyler, which she spearheads many programs. She started the very first Diversity and Inclusion Committee during the social unrest of 2020.
She served as the 2021-2022 Co-Chair of Girl Power, an initiative directed towards 6th grade girls of Smith County, teaching empowerment, self-care, mental health, civic engagement and vision casting.
“Siretha exemplifies the theme of Women Who Respond by continuously dedicating herself to following God’s path for the betterment of others."
Last, certainly not least, was the recognition of Dr. Carolyn Harvey - the first recipient of the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.
“Dr. Carolyn Harvey says that her success is not about herself,” Vossler said. “It’s about how she has improved the lives of those around her.”
From humble and challenging beginnings, born gravely ill and deemed as intellectually disabled in school, Harvey rose from many difficulties.
A survivor, she grew up fast as she had her first job at 14 years old as a maid then became a nurse technician at 19, then learning she wanted to make an impact on cancer in the African American community after her father died of cancer when she was 21 years old.
Harvey became a member of the American Cancer Society and worked to effect change in the outcomes of vulnerable populations, Vossler said.
She helped form the Greater East Texas Chapter of the National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer in 1992, receiving grants to provide free mammograms in underserved areas of East Texas.
Having been a nurse since 1972, she has worked in surgery, recovery, pediatrics, cardiac, orthopedics, community health and mental health, and has received numerous awards and recognition for her community work.
On top of authoring more than 20 peer-reviewed articles, she was appointed by former Texas governor Rick Perry to serve on the Texas Cancer Council.