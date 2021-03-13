Women in Tyler committee to host luncheon to celebrate Women's History Month

After COVID-19 caused cancellations last year, the Women in Tyler Committee is hosting a Women in Tyler Luncheon honoring seven women "who turned the tables.”
The event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Tyler Rose Garden.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was postponed until this year. The event has celebrated Women’s History Month in East Texas for 21 years now.
The honorees were announced in January last year and the Women in Tyler Committee planned to have a luncheon in their honor.
Sandra Nauls-Mast, chair of the photo, video and communications committee, said they look for exemplary women to choose as honorees.
“What we look for are women who have been pioneers in their organizations. Whatever organization they’re in, they have changed things. They have made a change in their organization,” Nauls-Mast said.
“They’re basically women who personify excellence. They’re going to bring about a positive change and an impactful change,” Nails-Mast said.
Women in Tyler began in 1999 as a way to celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring women in Tyler and those who have contributed to the community.
“We’re very glad that we can have (the event) this year. We were concerned about it and we made several changes because of the pandemic and we wanted to make sure that if we did do it, that it would be safe for people that are going to attend,” Nauls-Mast said.
Due to the pandemic, a mask will be required for those who attend. The event will be held indoors and at limited capacity.
The 2020-2021 honorees include Laura Cano, Daye Collins, Cheryl Garmon, Yaziri “Yo” Orrostieta, Kristina Ross and Carol Swanson. For the first time this year, the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award will be presented to the Honorable Judge Judith K. Guthrie.
The award is the first of its kind ever presented by Women in Tyler, but the organization plans to continue granting the award annually.
“We’re grateful for the impact they’ve made in our community and we appreciate everything that they’ve done to improve the quality of life in our community and we hope, going forward, that they know we appreciate them and honor them,” Nauls-Mast said.
The event will also be streamed live on Facebook on Women in Tyler’s official page.