The Women in Tyler Committee announced two new members who will be co-chairs of the committee, as well as the theme for the 2022 luncheon to celebrate Women's History month in March.
Each year, the committee opens applications for nominees to be chosen by the Tyler community. Winners are announced in January and honored with the award in March.
The committee declared the 2022 luncheon theme, "Women With A Voice" and is actively seeking nominations of women that use their voice to make things happen and to contribute to the quality of life in the community from now until Sept. 15.
"It's a woman who used their voice to help out the community, an advocate for those who don't have a voice, strong community leaders active in mentorship, making a difference," said many women in the committee one by one.
Glenda Bowie, Tyler ISD retired administrative assistant of the Target Program, and Terri Sumpter, NETX Regional Director, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, were chosen as the two new co-chairs in the committee.
Bowie was unable to attend, but Sumpter said the new role entailed organization.
"It's nice to be trusted with the 22nd year (of the luncheon) so I am very organized, very structured, it's kind of what I do for a living, too, so I take heart to that," she said.
Sumpter and Bowie will be making sure the meeting is structured, focused and make sure they achieve their objectives by the end of each meeting.
From Sumpter's experience, it's been hard to choose between all women nominated because they're women who are selfless in their passions of bringing women up together as women, she said, "I think they say what others in the background are thinking, but aren't willing to put themselves out there. To me, that speaks loudly," she said.
The organization is also seeking volunteers that enjoy working for the community and have time to meet once a month. The next meeting volunteers will be required to attend is on Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the McClendon house. Volunteers will be serving on the committee at whatever capacity they'd like, such as decorations, food, or anything they're interested in.
The Women in Tyler Committee has not decided on any COVID-19 guidelines and procedures as the luncheon is still months away, but plan to follow updated CDC guidelines. Last year's luncheon was postponed due to the pandemic but they don't expect to push it back again anytime soon.
Nominations for a "Woman With A Voice" may be sent to womenintyler@gmail.com, or Women in Tyler P.O. Box 1432, Tyler, TX, 75710. The Women in Tyler Luncheon is planned for March 17, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden. Nominees will be announced in January.