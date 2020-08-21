The woman who struck a Tyler police vehicle Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash remained in the hospital as of Friday afternoon.
The police officer is recovering at home and feels sore but OK, Tyler police public information officer Andy Erbaugh said.
Just after 10 p.m., a woman driving a white Chevrolet Malibu at a high speed struck the rear end of a Tyler Police Department patrol car in the outside lane in the 3000 block W Northwest Loop 323, according to police.
After hitting the police car, the Chevrolet Malibu turned into the inside lanes and entered the path of a motorcycle traveling in the same direction, which led to another collision.
The driver of the Malibu was taken to UT Health East Texas in serious condition Thursday night, and she was still in the hospital as of Friday, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.
Tyler police are investigating the wreck. No arrests have been made at this time, Erbaugh said.
Ben Fenton contributed to this report.