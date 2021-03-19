A woman delivering the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger who was shot early Friday morning was taken from a Marshall hospital to a Longview hospital for surgery.
A person of interest has been detained by the Marshall Police Department. The name of the woman and the name of the male in custody have not been released by police.
Marshall Police said around 5:45 a.m. an officer heard multiple gunshots near the area he was patrolling and 911 calls started coming in reporting the shooting near 500 Oak Street in Marshall. They said the woman was 34.
Steven Briggs, the regional director of circulation for the newspaper, said she was shot in the back and the bullet went through her. She was able to get to her car, but then dropped to her knees and called her husband who called 911 while neighbors were doing the same thing reporting a woman screaming for help. The woman was able to call 911 herself as well.
One bullet went through the roof of her vehicle and neighbors on social media said they heard up to six shots. The shooting did not come from the house where she was delivering a newspaper.
"She always wants to help customers and this one had a special request to have the paper thrown under the partially-opened garage door to protect the paper from the elements," said Briggs. "She was walking back when it happened."
Briggs said he could not believe "this happened to someone throwing newspapers" and described the victim as an exceptional worker who works several jobs.
"She works multiple jobs including assistant manager at a convenience store," said Briggs. "Sometimes she gets off her one job and goes right to work throwing newspapers. She works hard and makes sure her customers are taken care of it. If there is ever an issue, she takes care of it."
After the shooting, Marshall police secured the area. First responders from the Marshall Fire Department treated the victim at the scene and took her to the hospital.