The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the woman who died in a house fire in the New Chapel Hill area Friday afternoon.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the resident of the home was 62-year-old Teresa Kent.
“Our deepest condolences go out to Ms. Kent’s family as they deal with this tragic loss,” he said.
At 12:23 p.m. Friday, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive in the New Chapel Hill area. Fire departments from New Chapel Hill, Whitehouse and Jackson Heights then came on the scene.
Kent was found dead inside a bedroom of the residence. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger pronounced her deceased and her body was ordered to receive an autopsy.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials have determined the fire started in a bedroom, according to the fire marshal's office.
Brooks said last week he thinks the blaze was not intentional.
He said Friday when firefighters arrived, they battled wind-driven flames and the roof started collapsing. At that point, the fire spread fast inside the attic and the battle against the fire became defensive.