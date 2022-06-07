A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County on Monday night, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said in a press release.
The woman, whose identity has not been identified, according to DPS, was evading law enforcement "at a high rate of speed" while traveling east on Interstate 20 around 11:40 p.m. Monday night. The posted speed limit was 55 mph.
The woman took the exit for the south service road approaching County Road 4414 about 4.5 miles west of Canton, but missed a curve taking her vehicle into a grassy area south of the interstate. The vehicle then hit a tree and caught on fire, DPS said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. It is unknown if the woman was wearing a seat belt. Road conditions were clear and dry at the time.