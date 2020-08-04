A Ft. Worth woman died Sunday in a Dallas hospital after being ejected from a car during a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County last week.
On July 26, Lattoya Janece Davis, 39, of Ft. Worth, was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition in the left lane westbound on I-20 when the vehicle's left rear tire blew out. Davis lost control of the vehicle, causing her to swerve hard to the right. The vehicle then struck a 2003 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling slightly ahead in the right lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Davis' vehicle then traveled off the road to the north and rolled into the embankment. The Hyundai traveled into the center median with the driver and passengers not sustaining any major injuries, DPS said.
Davis was treated at the scene and released. Her passenger, Brittanie Denise Williams, 33, of Ft. Worth was ejected from the vehicle. Williams was transported to UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas where she later died on Sunday.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Cedric Eugene White, 46, of Tyler who was treated and released at the scene. Two 17 year-old girls in the car were also treated and released at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.