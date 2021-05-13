Before cutting the ribbon to celebrate the newly renovated Woldert Park, Tyler District 3 City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar recalled the great memories she and other kids had growing up at the park, including Thursday night sock-hops.
McKellar, who represents the northwest side of Tyler, remembered the fun she had with her Emmett J. Scott High School classmates, a group she calls the "Scotties." Emmett J. Scott was the school for Black students during segregation.
"We have so many sentimental feelings about Woldert Park," she said Thursday afternoon, adding the park is one of her favorites. "This is a great day."
Russ Jackson, city of Tyler director of parks, said the renovations include a new playground, sidewalks, baseball field, pavilion at the basketball court and a splash pad at the entrance of Glass Recreation Center.
Jackson said the park renovations cost roughly $1 million.
"It's a heavily used park. Other than a baseball tournament, this is probably the most used park. There are more activities for youth than any of the other parks," Jackson said.
Mayor Don Warren, who celebrated the new playground with his tradition of going down a slide, said that after COVID-19 delayed the official opening, he was glad to see the renovations celebrated.
"Every single one that we open up, I beam because it's just something that brings joy to families, whether it's a picnic or playing baseball or basketball or the splash pad or whatever," Warren said. "It's something that means a lot to me and as I look at people seeing me say this, people are smiling so you know the joy I feel and we share that."
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted some events, city parks and recreation crews kept moving, Jackson said.
"As the governor and president put in a stay-at-home order, it was called stay and play in the park," Jackson said. "So we had a lot more activity in the park. The staff worked double time at keeping our parks going."
Warren noted the baseball field is named after former District 3 City Councilman Ed Moore, who died last December, and he said it was a privilege to work with Moore on city council.
"One of the best things about (the field) was we were able to tell Ed this field was going to be named after him while he was still alive and he took much pride in that," Warren said. "So that was a great joy for me."
Jackson recalled taking a trip with Moore around Woldert Park to go over the vision Moore wanted for the park.
"This park meant a lot to Ed Moore. It meant a lot for Councilwoman McKellar when she came on board to get this done and get it done right," Jackson said. "I think it's one of the most beautiful parks and what we have here in this park and you connect it to the Glass Recreation Center, the lake and now we have the splash pad."
The renovations at Woldert Park, at 701 W. 32nd St., are a part of the Glass Recreation Center improvements. Warren said the new park is opening up in time for summer camps and playground programs.
"Getting this completed actually puts us ahead of our five-year plan and it's kind of getting started fairly quickly," he said. "The folks on the parks board, I'm just so thankful for them. All the city council members that have approved this project and other projects — thank you for that. Russ, thanks again for another park."
A total of $1.3 million has been spent in renovations for both Woldert Park and the Glass Recreation Center since 2016, Leanne Robinette, manager of parks, recreation and tourism, said.