Wintry weather descended upon East Texas this week.
A winter storm warning was initially issued Monday morning and continued through at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for areas of East Texas, including Smith County. With it came freezing rain, sleet and what National Weather Service of Shreveport Meteorologist Aaron Stevens simply called "cold and nasty" conditions.
Schools throughout the region, including Tyler, Whitehouse, Arp, Bullard and many others, made the decision to cancel for the day while many businesses also closed. The City of Tyler and Smith County closed all non-essential offices and some local businesses either delayed opening or closed due to the conditions of the roads, or were affected by power outages.
Smith County was heavily affected by outages, as more than 31,000 Oncor customers remained without power at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Smith had the most outages of all counties in Oncor's service area, which saw at least 107,000 customers affected.
Some roads were affected by ice patches, but most of the icy areas were on bridges, overpasses and other elevated areas. As of Wednesday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Adam Albritton said troopers had responded to at least 16 wrecks in Smith County amid icy road conditions, according to CBS19.
The county was also affected by downed power lines, trees, limbs and other debris. In many cases, heavy ice accumulation caused the lines or limbs to fall. Some areas of Tyler received up to a half-inch of ice, according to NWS.
Precipitation was expected to continue Wednesday night with temperatures of about 33 degrees in Tyler. More showers are expected Thursday, but temperatures are expected to rise up to 38 degrees in Tyler which CBS19 Meteorologist Chandlor Jordan said will help thaw out the ice accumulated throughout the county.
"(Thursday) will continue to feature pockets of heavy rain, especially in the morning," Jordan said. "By the afternoon, the bulk of the rain will move into Louisiana. Scattered showers are possible (Thursday) evening and night, but they won't be as widespread as earlier. Thick cloud cover and passing showers will keep temperatures below 40 degrees."