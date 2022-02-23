A winter weather advisory has been issued for Smith County and some surrounding areas until 6 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for a region that stretches through part of Northeast Texas into Southwest Arkansas. Wintry weather including freezing rain and ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are possible as temperatures dip below freezing and are expected to remain below 40 on Thursday.
Wintry precipitation could make travel conditions difficult, especially on bridges and overpasses, according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening commutes.
The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler and Athens districts issued statements that crews would be preparing roads ahead of possible ice.
The National Weather Service cautions drivers to slow down and use caution and to prepare for possible power outages.
A slight chance of wintry mix is also possible Thursday night in Tyler.