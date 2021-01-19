The Smith County Sheriff's Office said one person died and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning on Jackson Avenue in the Chapel Hill area.
Investigators said Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona was shot in the chest, taken to UT health Tyler by UT health EMS employees and died from his injuries at the hospital.
Another man, Kendrick Gill, 41 of Tyler was shot in the leg and police say after surgery on Tuesday, he is listed in critical condition at UT Health Tyler.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office charged Demarkus Keandre Bircher, 21, of Tyler, with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was jailed on $800,000 bond for both charges, half-million on the murder.
Deputies were called to the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue around midnight and found the victims. Smith County Investigators as well as the Crime Scene Unit (CSI) were also at the scene.
During the investigation, CSI was able to get the name of Bircher and a residence he was believed to be staying. Police said they took Bircher into custody at the residence without incident.
Police said 321st State District Judge Robert Wilson issued the arrest warrants and the $800,000 bail. Bircher is in the Smith County Jail.
Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson pronounced Stansell deceased at the hospital and Stansell was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.
On Feb. 15 of 2018, Bircher was jailed for unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession. He was released the following day.
Stansell and Gill also have prior arrests and Stansell has not been in jail since a four-year prison sentence in 2001. Gill had a series of non-violent charges including bad check and vehicle charges with one assault charge in 2004. Gill's last arrest in 2019.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting.