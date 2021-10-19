A Winona man was killed Sunday night after striking a hog with his vehicle in Smith County.
Aaron T. Lee, 24, was taken to UT Health East Texas after the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. He later died from his injuries.
Troopers responded at about 9:43 p.m. to the crash on FM 757 about 4 miles south of Winona, Dark said.
A preliminary report shows Lee was driving north on FM 757 when he hit the hog in the middle of the road and lost control of the vehicle, according to Dark. The vehicle went off the road to the west and struck a tree.