All students and staff are safe after Winona ISD buildings were evacuated Thursday morning when the district's business office received an anonymous phone call.
The school district announced on Facebook that a limited number of students were on campus and all were moved to a safe location. All employees were also moved to safe spot.
After a full-scale investigation and sweep of district buildings, all facilities have been cleared for a safe return and no staff members or students were in danger, according to WISD.
"The safety and security of students, employees, and community members are regarded with the utmost importance," Winona ISD said.
Winona ISD also thanked Winona ISD Chief of Police Fabian Arteaga, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, Smith County Sheriff's Office and other state agencies for their efforts.
"The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the district statement read.
More information will be released when available.