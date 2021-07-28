An 18-year-old Winona High School student died after his motorcycle was involved in a wreck last week.
Chris Gatlin, 18, was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle north on Farm-to-Market Road 2015 in Smith County on July 22 when he struck the back right side of a trailer being towed by a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
The Tacoma had exited off of eastbound Interstate 20 and was crossing FM 2015 to reenter the interstate eastbound, according to DPS.
Gatlin was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler, DPS said.
Cristian Nino, 29, of Laredo, was identified as the driver of the Toyota. He did not appear to be injured, according to DPS. The crash remains under investigation.
Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller said district officials were notified on July 22 that Gatlin died from injuries because of the crash.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Miller said. “Counselors will be made available for staff and students as needed throughout the week.”
His obituary states that he was going to be a senior for the 2021-22 school year. He's described as someone who lived life to the fullest and he had a "huge heart."
"He enjoyed playing sports and spending time with family and friends," the obituary read. "Chris loved riding and working on his motorcycle. He was a quick learner and independent."
The obituary also noted his work ethic and that he was well-liked by his co-workers at Brookshire’s Warehouse. His family and friends will not forget his infectious smile.