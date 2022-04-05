A Winona farm has received a competitive national grant.
Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT), a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure that all food-producing animals are raised in a humane and healthy manner, recently awarded a Fund-a-Farmer Grant to Southern Sunny Acres.
The farm, owned by Ty and Tokie Morgan, is a family, veteran-owned operation that raises poultry on pasture from Day 1 with non-GMO, soy-free feed.
The grant from FACT is designed to expand humane farming and increase pasture-based livestock production. Southern Sunny Acres will use its award to double pasture access for their broiler chickens by purchasing a mobile range coop.
“We are pleased to team-up with Southern Sunny Acres to improve animal welfare this year,” said Larissa McKenna, FACT’s humane farming program director. “We believe that partnering with -- and investing in -- humane farmers is one of the best ways to make a difference in the lives of food-producing animals.”
This year FACT awarded 60 grants totaling more than $170,000 to farmers and ranchers across 27 states. Since 2012, FACT has cumulatively awarded 521 grants totaling over $857,000 to farmers across 44 states, directly benefiting an estimated 735,000 animals.
A recent 2022 survey of past grant recipients found that the grants have produced a wide range of long-term benefits. Overall, 98 percent of farmers reported that their FACT-funded projects improved animal welfare, 95 percent experienced a positive environmental impact, and 88 percent found that the grant improved their farm’s financial viability. Individual farmers report that their FACT-funded projects have increased biodiversity, improved soil fertility, enhanced livestock health and comfort, and reduced stress for both the farmer and their animals.
As a result of this grant to Southern Sunny Acres, residents of Tyler and the surrounding communities will have greater access to healthy, humanely-raised food options for their families.
Southern Sunny Acres was one of just two farms in Texas to be selected for a Fund-a-Farmer grant, according to FACT's website.