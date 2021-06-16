A Winnsboro woman died this past weekend after a vehicle overturned in a ditch and ejected all four people in the car.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on County Road 4890 at an unsafe speed.
The vehicle left the road to the north exiting curve in the roadway to the left. The vehicle went into a ditch and overturned, ejecting all four occupants, DPS said.
One of the occupants, who was identified as Tiffany Box, 38, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro, DPS reported.
A 17 year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Winnsboro in serious condition. A 19-year-old woman was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition, according to DPS.
The crash is under investigation.