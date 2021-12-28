Two winners have been announced in the downtown Tyler holiday window contest sponsored by Tyler Main Street.
The goal of the contest was to encourage downtown businesses to decorate for the holidays, said Adriana Rodriguez, Tyler spokeswoman.
“We wanted the square and downtown area to be lit up for the holidays and look beautiful,” Rodriguez said.
Each decorated window was judged in two categories: the Judges Choice Award and the People's Choice Award.
Winners were announced Dec. 22.
The Judges Choice Award went to Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jeremy D. Ables, while the winner of the People's Choice Award was the Smith County Courthouse Annex.
Michele Hutchins, senior branch office administrator at Edward Jones, came up with the theme and designed the window at the office, said Marsha Oxford, the on-call business office associate.
Oxford said the theme was an old-timey Santa’s workshop featuring toys like Slinkies, dominoes, stuffed animals and more.
“We were really excited to see those who came by that looked in our window, and we hope they felt Christmas when they walked away,” she said.
The office is looking forward to decorating windows again next year, Oxford added.
Lindale ISD High School Art Club students and teacher Rebecca Harrison painted the Smith County Courthouse Annex window, according to the county. The window depicted a snowy landscape with an igloo and reindeer.
The windows will remain decorated through the beginning of the new year, Rodriguez said.