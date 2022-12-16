Winners of the Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest have been announced.
According to Visit Tyler, this event brings joy to the community and visitors alike and homeowners are a huge part of making it all possible. The group thanked all homeowners who participated in the Trail of Lights by decorating their homes for the holidays.
The trail is lit up from early December through New Year's Eve and community members and visitors alike are invited to drive, walk or enjoy a carriage ride through the historic district for a holiday outing.
The following homeowners were announced as winners of this year's decorating contest:
Best DIY: Matthew & Ashly Mellor, 1208 S. College
Most Spectacular: Tammy Hazel, 407 W. Dobbs
Best Reason for the Season: Kelly Galyean, 1718 S. College Ave.
Each winner won over $2,000 worth of prizes donated by sponsors, which included Andy’s Frozen Custard, Courtyard by Marriott, Dory’s Gardens, East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Express, Kiepersol, The Dinner Table, The Potpourri House, The House of Wynne, The Thomas Hotel, The Waterpark at Villages Resort, Tyler Civic Theatre, Smith County Historical Society, Sweet Gourmet, Texas State Railroad and the Tyler Rose Museum.
You can still drive through the Azalea District Trail of Lights through New Year’s Eve to admire these winning homes, as well as the many other homes that are beautifully decorated in Tyler this season. View a map of the route at visittyler.com.