It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced.

About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.

The awards program launched in 2021 and aims to showcase young, influential leaders in the region who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.

Winners in each of the 40 categories of industry were chosen after a nomination and voting process held earlier this fall. East Texans nominated thousands of young professionals who demonstrate leadership and show dedication in their careers and community service. The top three finalists then moved on to a voting phase during which residents cast ballots for those they believed to be most deserving of the award.

Alexis Marjason, 25, was named the 2022 Women in Business winner. She is the owner of East Texas Dance Company in Longview, where she also serves as the director and instructor to nearly 600 dancers.

After receiving her award, Marjason was humbled and extremely excited.

“This is only my second year of owning the studio, so I’m very proud to have accomplished this,” Marjason said.

When it comes to the key to professional success, Marjason believes “everyone has the potential to become successful.”

“You are the guide of your own destiny,” she said. “You have to believe in yourself. At the end of the day, you know yourself better than anyone. Trusting your gut and remaining honest, determined and righteous will grant you success.”

Marjason said she is thankful to her role models and dance family who have supported her and helped play a part in her success.

Winner of the Men in Business category, Cody Yoder, said he was honored to be nominated and surprised when his name was called.

Yoder, 39, of Longview, said he didn’t realize the magnitude of the awards program and was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the event to see hundreds of attendees.

“I definitely feel beyond blessed and privileged,” said Yoder, who also gave a shout out to his crew at work for supporting him.

Yoder works as a household goods mover at G.E.T. Moving & Storage. His biggest motivator isn’t money, but rather making a difference.

“The idea of success has been taught to us all wrong. Mattering is all we should strive for. Matter to the people around you and your community and you’ll find real success – and true joy,” he said.

The other 38 winners include: Kristina Ross, African American Community Figure; Eric Yates, Agriculture; Carmen Gadt, Arts & Culture; Tiara Spilman, Automotive; Ariana Thompson, Banking & Lending; Sara McKinley, Childhood Learning & Activities; Michelle Gamboa, City Officials; Josh Smallwood, Community Development; Allye Hernandez, Construction; Emily Sanford, Cosmetic & Beauty; Dr. Blake T. Williams, Dental, Hearing & Vision; Kendall Tomberlain, Education; Bailey Haley, End of Life Care; Trista Roel, Energy, Oil & Gas; Phaedra Bartley, Fashion & Home Decor; William Rice IV, Finance & Investments; Trent Montgomery, Fire & Rescue; Kaitlyn Williams, Fitness; Lucero Harris, Hispanic Community Figure; Tara Harris, Insurance & Protection; Tyler McFarland, IT & Technology; Jessica Allen, Law & Policy; Michael Bynum, Law Enforcement & Military; Kyle McDougal, Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution; Kelli Burton, Marketing & Advertising; Reagan Roy-Young, Media & News; Amber Lockman, Medical & Healthcare; Ryan Dougherty, Music & Performing Arts; Evan Dolive, Nonprofit/Philanthropy; Daniel Ross, Outdoor Beautification; Holly Patterson, Photography; John Wampler, Real Estate; Chelsea Cace, Restaurant & Hospitality; Kelly Belt, Social Entrepreneur; Ashlyn White, Sports; Joshua Prekker, Tattoo & Artistry; Jessica Hughes, Volunteer; and LaDarian Brown, Worship.

Alyssa Purselley-Hankins, advertising director for ETX View and M. Roberts Media, served as emcee for the night and told guests that being nominated for these awards is a great honor they should all be proud of.

“Sitting next to you tonight are finalists we are celebrating that have accomplished something extraordinary in their field – so extraordinary, they have received recognition from peers, colleagues and family,” she said.

Purselley-Hankins said in its second year, the response of the awards program was outstanding.

“At the beginning of this process, we had almost 38,000 nominations,” she said. “That’s more than double the amount of nominations from our inaugural event last year. To receive that amount of support and participation from the community in just our second year of the awards program is amazing. It is a testament to all of the nominees and their impact on East Texas.”

After receiving a record number of nominations, the community continued to show support to these young professionals by casting more than 36,000 total votes, selecting the winners for the 2022 awards, Purselley-Hankins said.

Justin Wilcox, publisher of ETX View and senior vice president of M. Roberts Media, expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped make the awards program and community gala possible.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate such influential leaders in our community,” Wilcox said. “Congratulations to all the winners on earning this incredible honor.”

The event featured live musical entertainment from the All Funk Radio Show, a dance floor, photo op stations and more. Guests were treated to passed hors d’oeuvres along with refreshments, including adult beverages and cocktails.

Each of the 40 winners will also be profiled in a commemorative edition of ETX View, which will be released on Saturday and included in home delivery newspapers for subscribers of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal. A digital version of the magazine will also be available online at etxview.com.

Other finalists were:

African American Community Figure

Clent Holmes, of Thrive360

Ke’Von Ware, of The Mortgage House

Agriculture

Colby Seahorn, of Rocking S Ranch

Matt Ballard, of Broke Farm Boys LLC

Arts & Culture

Micah Lyons, of Lyons Family Studios

Christina Cavazos, executive director of Arts!Longview

Automotive

Kristen Ramsey, Alliance Auto Auction

Nolan Howell, Longview Diesel and Performance

Banking & Lending

Ryan Small, of Guaranty Bank

John Nustad, of Guild Mortgage

Childhood Learning & Activities

Alexis Marjason, of ETX Dance Co.

Mattie Colan, of Asbury House

City Officials

Leanne Robinette, City of Tyler Parks and Recreation director

Nickolas Mayfield, Longview Main Street coordinator

Community Development

Hudson Johnson, Owner of Greenside Beverage Company and president of Friends of Lake Lomond

Rebekah Rogers, of Longview Capstone Homes

Construction

Hunter Estes, of That 1 Painter

Adam Thompson, of ART Custom Homes

Cosmetic & Beauty

Taylor Kirkpatrick, of Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics

Kassie Como, of Skin Studio

Dental, Hearing & Vision

Dr. Spencer Hansen, of Mack & Hansen Orthodontics

Dr. Luke Mack, of East Texas Oral & Maxillofacial

Education

Hagan Patterson, P.E. teacher at Bullard ISD

Bryson White, of Kilgore ISD

End of Life Care

Erika Rader, of Rader Funeral Home

Christy Collier, of Prime Care Hospice

Energy, Oil and Gas

Derek Mayfield, of Axis Energy

Michael Clements Jr., of Energy Weldfab Inc.

Fashion & Home Décor

Andrea Moore, of Urban Local Clothing

Holly Smallwood, of SweetHoney Clothing

Finance & Investments

Ashley King, of Wells Fargo Advisors

Markie Barnett, of Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors

Fire & Rescue

Amber Hill, of Gilmer Fire Department and Kilgore College Fire Academy

Hunter Rath, of Flint-Gresham FD with SCESD2

Fitness

Scott Henton, of The Training Method

Allison Haynes, of Fit Fuel Studio

Hispanic Community Figure

Michelle Gamboa, of Roof Care

Evelyn Zarate, of The Mortgage House

Insurance & Protection

Chase Reeves, of Goosehead Insurance

Eric Berryhill, of Texas Farm Bureau

IT & Technology

Travis Lancaster, of Texas Bank and Trust

Brandon Blear, of BB Tech Services LLC

Law & Policy

Casey Cook, of My Texas Estate Plan, PLLC

Jarad Kent, of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Law Enforcement & Military

Syndi Howell, of Longview Police Department

Lukas Neubauer, of Tyler Police Department

Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution

Josh Smallwood, of Smallwoods

Jessica James, of Komatsu

Marketing & Advertising

Sheridan Smith, Chick-fil-A marketing director

Laken Finney, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd

Media & News

Victoria Calderon, Hostess at La Vida TV (linked with Grace Church)

Shardae LaRae, of CBS19

Medical & Healthcare

Michael Montandon, of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd

Morgan Patel PMHNP-BC, of Wellness Pointe

Men in Business

Justin Hargrove, Owner of Kona Ice of Tyler, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Tyler & ETX Apex Leadership Co.

Michael Clements Jr., PDQ America & Texas Semitrailers

Music & Performing Arts

Miranda Dolive, Greater Longview Children’s Choir Association

Joshua King, Limelight Players Children’s Theatre

Nonprofit/ Philanthropist

Patricia Glass, Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas

Suzette Farr, Tyler ISD Foundation

Outdoor Beautification

Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful — Community Coordinator for City of Tyler

Derek Kennedy, KFI Signs & Fabrication

Photography & Graphic Design

Lindsay Steele, Lindsay Steele Photography

Haley Farr, Haley Farr Photography

Real Estate

Janti Patel, Ramsey Realty

Amanda Folmar, Standard Real Estate

Restaurant & Hospitality

Macy Bannert, of Wild Honey Creamery

Miles Maxey, Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco, T.Blanco’s and The Back Porch

Social Entrepreneur

Chelsea Wilson, The Lit Hippie

Skyler Hefley, Tyler ISD

Sports

Jalen Claiborne, of Longview ISD

Josh Tomlin, private baseball lessons

Tattoo & Artistry

Mitch Howie, of Iron Dragon Tattoo

Siena Coronado, of Homefree Tattoo

Volunteer

Kristina Suberbielle, Board Member — Keep Tyler Beautiful

Julia Wilson, Bubba’s 33

Women in Business

Taylor Kirkpatrick, Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics

Tara Hays, Express Employment Professionals

Worship

Pastor Brian McDaniels, of LifeBridge Longview

Pastor Seth Dore’, of Grace Creek Church

Purselley-Hankins also thanked her team at M. Roberts Media and ETX View who helped the event come to life.

ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community. ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Morning Telegraph and the News-Journal. The magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands at more than 60 locations across East Texas.

For more information, visit etxview.com.