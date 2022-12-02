It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced.
About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.
The awards program launched in 2021 and aims to showcase young, influential leaders in the region who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.
Winners in each of the 40 categories of industry were chosen after a nomination and voting process held earlier this fall. East Texans nominated thousands of young professionals who demonstrate leadership and show dedication in their careers and community service. The top three finalists then moved on to a voting phase during which residents cast ballots for those they believed to be most deserving of the award.
Alexis Marjason, 25, was named the 2022 Women in Business winner. She is the owner of East Texas Dance Company in Longview, where she also serves as the director and instructor to nearly 600 dancers.
After receiving her award, Marjason was humbled and extremely excited.
“This is only my second year of owning the studio, so I’m very proud to have accomplished this,” Marjason said.
When it comes to the key to professional success, Marjason believes “everyone has the potential to become successful.”
“You are the guide of your own destiny,” she said. “You have to believe in yourself. At the end of the day, you know yourself better than anyone. Trusting your gut and remaining honest, determined and righteous will grant you success.”
Marjason said she is thankful to her role models and dance family who have supported her and helped play a part in her success.
Winner of the Men in Business category, Cody Yoder, said he was honored to be nominated and surprised when his name was called.
Yoder, 39, of Longview, said he didn’t realize the magnitude of the awards program and was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the event to see hundreds of attendees.
“I definitely feel beyond blessed and privileged,” said Yoder, who also gave a shout out to his crew at work for supporting him.
Yoder works as a household goods mover at G.E.T. Moving & Storage. His biggest motivator isn’t money, but rather making a difference.
“The idea of success has been taught to us all wrong. Mattering is all we should strive for. Matter to the people around you and your community and you’ll find real success – and true joy,” he said.
The other 38 winners include: Kristina Ross, African American Community Figure; Eric Yates, Agriculture; Carmen Gadt, Arts & Culture; Tiara Spilman, Automotive; Ariana Thompson, Banking & Lending; Sara McKinley, Childhood Learning & Activities; Michelle Gamboa, City Officials; Josh Smallwood, Community Development; Allye Hernandez, Construction; Emily Sanford, Cosmetic & Beauty; Dr. Blake T. Williams, Dental, Hearing & Vision; Kendall Tomberlain, Education; Bailey Haley, End of Life Care; Trista Roel, Energy, Oil & Gas; Phaedra Bartley, Fashion & Home Decor; William Rice IV, Finance & Investments; Trent Montgomery, Fire & Rescue; Kaitlyn Williams, Fitness; Lucero Harris, Hispanic Community Figure; Tara Harris, Insurance & Protection; Tyler McFarland, IT & Technology; Jessica Allen, Law & Policy; Michael Bynum, Law Enforcement & Military; Kyle McDougal, Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution; Kelli Burton, Marketing & Advertising; Reagan Roy-Young, Media & News; Amber Lockman, Medical & Healthcare; Ryan Dougherty, Music & Performing Arts; Evan Dolive, Nonprofit/Philanthropy; Daniel Ross, Outdoor Beautification; Holly Patterson, Photography; John Wampler, Real Estate; Chelsea Cace, Restaurant & Hospitality; Kelly Belt, Social Entrepreneur; Ashlyn White, Sports; Joshua Prekker, Tattoo & Artistry; Jessica Hughes, Volunteer; and LaDarian Brown, Worship.
Alyssa Purselley-Hankins, advertising director for ETX View and M. Roberts Media, served as emcee for the night and told guests that being nominated for these awards is a great honor they should all be proud of.
“Sitting next to you tonight are finalists we are celebrating that have accomplished something extraordinary in their field – so extraordinary, they have received recognition from peers, colleagues and family,” she said.
Purselley-Hankins said in its second year, the response of the awards program was outstanding.
“At the beginning of this process, we had almost 38,000 nominations,” she said. “That’s more than double the amount of nominations from our inaugural event last year. To receive that amount of support and participation from the community in just our second year of the awards program is amazing. It is a testament to all of the nominees and their impact on East Texas.”
After receiving a record number of nominations, the community continued to show support to these young professionals by casting more than 36,000 total votes, selecting the winners for the 2022 awards, Purselley-Hankins said.
Justin Wilcox, publisher of ETX View and senior vice president of M. Roberts Media, expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped make the awards program and community gala possible.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate such influential leaders in our community,” Wilcox said. “Congratulations to all the winners on earning this incredible honor.”
The event featured live musical entertainment from the All Funk Radio Show, a dance floor, photo op stations and more. Guests were treated to passed hors d’oeuvres along with refreshments, including adult beverages and cocktails.
Each of the 40 winners will also be profiled in a commemorative edition of ETX View, which will be released on Saturday and included in home delivery newspapers for subscribers of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal. A digital version of the magazine will also be available online at etxview.com.
Other finalists were:
African American Community Figure
Clent Holmes, of Thrive360
Ke’Von Ware, of The Mortgage House
Agriculture
Colby Seahorn, of Rocking S Ranch
Matt Ballard, of Broke Farm Boys LLC
Arts & Culture
Micah Lyons, of Lyons Family Studios
Christina Cavazos, executive director of Arts!Longview
Automotive
Kristen Ramsey, Alliance Auto Auction
Nolan Howell, Longview Diesel and Performance
Banking & Lending
Ryan Small, of Guaranty Bank
John Nustad, of Guild Mortgage
Childhood Learning & Activities
Alexis Marjason, of ETX Dance Co.
Mattie Colan, of Asbury House
City Officials
Leanne Robinette, City of Tyler Parks and Recreation director
Nickolas Mayfield, Longview Main Street coordinator
Community Development
Hudson Johnson, Owner of Greenside Beverage Company and president of Friends of Lake Lomond
Rebekah Rogers, of Longview Capstone Homes
Construction
Hunter Estes, of That 1 Painter
Adam Thompson, of ART Custom Homes
Cosmetic & Beauty
Taylor Kirkpatrick, of Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics
Kassie Como, of Skin Studio
Dental, Hearing & Vision
Dr. Spencer Hansen, of Mack & Hansen Orthodontics
Dr. Luke Mack, of East Texas Oral & Maxillofacial
Education
Hagan Patterson, P.E. teacher at Bullard ISD
Bryson White, of Kilgore ISD
End of Life Care
Erika Rader, of Rader Funeral Home
Christy Collier, of Prime Care Hospice
Energy, Oil and Gas
Derek Mayfield, of Axis Energy
Michael Clements Jr., of Energy Weldfab Inc.
Fashion & Home Décor
Andrea Moore, of Urban Local Clothing
Holly Smallwood, of SweetHoney Clothing
Finance & Investments
Ashley King, of Wells Fargo Advisors
Markie Barnett, of Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors
Fire & Rescue
Amber Hill, of Gilmer Fire Department and Kilgore College Fire Academy
Hunter Rath, of Flint-Gresham FD with SCESD2
Fitness
Scott Henton, of The Training Method
Allison Haynes, of Fit Fuel Studio
Hispanic Community Figure
Michelle Gamboa, of Roof Care
Evelyn Zarate, of The Mortgage House
Insurance & Protection
Chase Reeves, of Goosehead Insurance
Eric Berryhill, of Texas Farm Bureau
IT & Technology
Travis Lancaster, of Texas Bank and Trust
Brandon Blear, of BB Tech Services LLC
Law & Policy
Casey Cook, of My Texas Estate Plan, PLLC
Jarad Kent, of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Law Enforcement & Military
Syndi Howell, of Longview Police Department
Lukas Neubauer, of Tyler Police Department
Manufacturing, Grocery & Distribution
Josh Smallwood, of Smallwoods
Jessica James, of Komatsu
Marketing & Advertising
Sheridan Smith, Chick-fil-A marketing director
Laken Finney, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd
Media & News
Victoria Calderon, Hostess at La Vida TV (linked with Grace Church)
Shardae LaRae, of CBS19
Medical & Healthcare
Michael Montandon, of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd
Morgan Patel PMHNP-BC, of Wellness Pointe
Men in Business
Justin Hargrove, Owner of Kona Ice of Tyler, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Tyler & ETX Apex Leadership Co.
Michael Clements Jr., PDQ America & Texas Semitrailers
Music & Performing Arts
Miranda Dolive, Greater Longview Children’s Choir Association
Joshua King, Limelight Players Children’s Theatre
Nonprofit/ Philanthropist
Patricia Glass, Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas
Suzette Farr, Tyler ISD Foundation
Outdoor Beautification
Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful — Community Coordinator for City of Tyler
Derek Kennedy, KFI Signs & Fabrication
Photography & Graphic Design
Lindsay Steele, Lindsay Steele Photography
Haley Farr, Haley Farr Photography
Real Estate
Janti Patel, Ramsey Realty
Amanda Folmar, Standard Real Estate
Restaurant & Hospitality
Macy Bannert, of Wild Honey Creamery
Miles Maxey, Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco, T.Blanco’s and The Back Porch
Social Entrepreneur
Chelsea Wilson, The Lit Hippie
Skyler Hefley, Tyler ISD
Sports
Jalen Claiborne, of Longview ISD
Josh Tomlin, private baseball lessons
Tattoo & Artistry
Mitch Howie, of Iron Dragon Tattoo
Siena Coronado, of Homefree Tattoo
Volunteer
Kristina Suberbielle, Board Member — Keep Tyler Beautiful
Julia Wilson, Bubba’s 33
Women in Business
Taylor Kirkpatrick, Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics
Tara Hays, Express Employment Professionals
Worship
Pastor Brian McDaniels, of LifeBridge Longview
Pastor Seth Dore’, of Grace Creek Church
Purselley-Hankins also thanked her team at M. Roberts Media and ETX View who helped the event come to life.
ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture.
For more information, visit etxview.com.