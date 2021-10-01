Hollytree Country Club will host the fourth annual Vino for Vets event Saturday to benefit the East Texas veterans resource center CAMP V.
“Vino for Vets is a yearly fundraiser for veteran’s organizations. It is a wine tasting competition which has grown each year and my hopes are that it continues to grow so it can help as many veterans as possible,” said April Chennault, founder of Vino for Vets.
Since 2018, Vino for Vets has donated over $50,000 to two veteran’s organizations. In 2018 and 2019, funds raised benefited the Apache Warrior Foundation.
Since 2020, the event has generated $33,000 for CAMP V, a unique 20-acre campus, which provides convenient access to local veteran service providers at one location. CAMP V stands for Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans.
Vino for Vets is open to the public. Individual tickets are $65, and it's $500 for a reserved table for 10. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit the Vino for Vets page on Facebook, or buy tickets online at classy.org/event/vino-for-vets/e351350.