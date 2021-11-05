Robert Wilson is seeking another term as 321st District Court judge.
Wilson, who was first elected in November 2018 and took office in 2019, announced last month his intention run in the 2022 Primary and November General Election.
Wilson replaced retiring Judge Carole Clark, who sat on the bench since 1999.
The 321st District Court hears only family law cases, while the 7th, 241st and 114th District Courts hear criminal and civil matters, according to the Smith County website.
In his announcement, Wilson noted that his court has continued running through the COVID-19 pandemic by using technology, which he said is the reason it does not have a backlog of cases.
The court collaborated successfully with local agencies to improve services for children and families undergoing Child Protective Service cases, he said.
"All the while, I have kept my promise to all of you to work hard and run a court with honor and professionalism," Wilson said. "It’s a privilege every day to serve as your family court judge and maintain a court of which we can all be proud. With your support, I look forward to continuing in this role.”
Before becoming judge, Wilson was a shareholder of the law firm Wilson, Robertson, and Cornelius, P. C., where his practice focused mostly on family law for over 20 years. He was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge William Steger prior to coming to the law firm.
Wilson is a third-generation Tyler resident and a graduate of then-Robert E. Lee High School, Washington & Lee University and the Texas Tech School of Law.
He has served on several community boards in leadership roles including president of the Boys & Girls Clubs, president of Leadership Tyler, president of the American Red Cross – Smith County Chapter, president of the Smith County Bar Association and president of UT Tyler Patriots.
He was also served on the board of Children‘s Advocacy Center of Smith County and the Strutter Organization.
No other candidates on Thursday had announced intentions to run for the seat.