A Wills Point man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County.
Jesus Gonzalez, 34, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers responded at about 9:19 p.m. to the wreck on Texas 64 about 2 miles east of Wills Point, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Gonzalez was driving east on Texas 64 when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and “vaulted over a private drive,” she said.