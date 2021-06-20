The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala returned after a year off and the fun that began in 1988 continued as more than $15 million has been raised locally to support cancer support services and research.
The 33rd annual Cattle Barons’ Gala on Saturday was held at the Brunson Equestrian Center on the grounds of the Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler. The theme was “Pistols and Pearls.”
Festivities included charitable live auctions and raffles along with performances from headliner country music artist Aaron Watson and the secondary band Slickrock Hoodoo.