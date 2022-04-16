WHITEHOUSE – Children of all ages in Whitehouse on Saturday gathered at the Whitehouse Sports Complex for some Easter fun at the Whitehouse Community Easter event where they got to meet the Easter Bunny, play games and hunt for Easter eggs.
Six baseball and softball fields were covered with colorful eggs for the event. One special field was designated for adults who could hunt for eggs with cash inside totaling up to $200.
Whitehouse resident Dianna Gregg, who brought her two children, said it was their first time at the event.
“We live here in Whitehouse but every year we’ve been out of town so this is our first time coming,” Gregg said. “We are having a great time, it’s been a lot of fun.”
"I think it's a great event for the community," Gregg added.
The annual holiday event is hosted by the Whitehouse Ministerial Alliance (WMA).
The cooperative group is made up of most of the Christian congregations in and around Whitehouse. All pastors meet regularly to pray for community churches and the town, and to discuss ways they can work together to show God’s love to the Whitehouse community. The WMA helps support the REC Center in town. It also sponsors the annual Project Joy toy drive to provide food and gifts for families in need, according to WMA president Anthony Johnson.
Johnson said the event was a great way to have fun and bring the community together while remembering the meaning of the holiday.
“It brings the community together, allows our community to see our churches working together and an opportunity to present Jesus Christ to the world,” Johnson said.
Johnson emphasized the event was also a way to bring some smiles and laughter.
“This event, and time of year, allows the people of Whitehouse to enjoy a public event and to give them a chance to laugh together, which we all need at this time,” he said.
The festive gathering also included games, food, vendors, bounces houses and more.