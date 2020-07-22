An 88-year old Whitehouse woman died due to COVID-19, making Smith County’s virus death count rise to 12, the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Wednesday.
In addition to the death, 45 new cases were added for a cumulative total of 2,006, according to NET Health. There are 1,483 active cases and 511 recoveries in Smith County. No new recoveries were reported on Wednesday.
NET Health’s data shows Tuesday’s reported total was 1,960. NET Health public information officer Terrence Ates said some laboratory results could include some duplicates and persons not initially identified.
He added these lab reports are consistently updated.
Because of these changes, a COVID-19 case could be removed from the original county it was counted in, while also not be connected to new daily cases. This is what occurred with Wednesday’s numbers, Ates said.
The 11 previous COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are a 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
NET Health said COVID-19 positive cases from every local mobile testing site, from every hospital and from every community clinic do not include any presumptive positive results.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals also hit a new daily record of 151, which is up by seven since Tuesday.
Within the month of July, there have been eight virus-related deaths, 1,351 new cases and 217 recoveries in Smith County based on NET Health data.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
According to the TCJS, there are five inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail who have an active case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
Other counties
NET Health recorded four virus-related deaths among Wood, Henderson and Van Zandt counties on Wednesday night.
Henderson County added its sixth and seventh deaths, a Chandler resident and a Trinidad resident. The previous five deaths were two Athens residents, a Chandler woman and one person each from Malakoff and Mabank, according to NET Health. The county’s COVID-19 cases also reached 465, including 130 recoveries and the seven deaths.
Van Zandt County had its fourth COVID-19 related death, a Canton resident. The previous deaths were a Grand Saline resident, an Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman. Cases reached 281, including 77 recoveries and four deaths, according to the health district.
Wood County reported its sixth death, a Mineola resident. The previous five deaths were all Winnsboro residents. Virus cases now total 205 as of Wednesday, which includes 126 recoveries and the six deaths, NET Health said.
Rains County has 32 cases, including 10 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
Gregg County reported 23 new cases for a new total of 1,177, including 238 recoveries and 16 virus-related deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Cases in Anderson County rose by 13 for a new cumulative number of 361, while recoveries rose by three for a total of 138. Two Palestine men have died as a result of the virus. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Cherokee County, cases rose by 11 for a total of 594, while recoveries increased by 21 for cumulative count of 369, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. This count also includes the deaths of a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,006 cases, 1,581 are in Tyler, 77 in Flint, 90 in Whitehouse, 126 in Lindale, 31 in Troup, 33 in Bullard, three in Overton, 19 in Arp, 16 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 18 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and five in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 1,956 are a result of community spread and 50 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown:
- 0-20, 400 cases
- 21-40, 757 cases
- 41-59, 502 cases
- 60-79, 287 cases
- 80 and over, 60 cases
Regarding gender, 938 are men and 1,068 are women.
Through July 20, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 13,006 total tests were performed on people from Smith County.