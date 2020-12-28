The Whitehouse Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a local Boy Scouts troop trailer after it was taken on Christmas Eve.
According to the police, someone stole the enclosed trailer from Troop 359 last Thursday at Whitehouse United Methodist Church, which is the troop's meeting place. The trailer is green with Troop 359 on the side.
Police said there is a $1,000 reward being offered by a generous person. If someone sees the trailer, police ask that they call 911.
Troop 359 Scoutmaster Jason Beaton said in a Facebook post the trailer is special to him as it was dedicated in 2000 to a father involved in the troop who died the year before.
"The night before he suffered a brain aneurysm, we had troop meeting," Beaton said. "He worked with me the entire night on the plans and designs of my Eagle Project. I will never forget his dedication to scouting. His son (also an Eagle) and wife dedicated this trailer to our troop in his memory."