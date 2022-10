A 12-year-old Whitehouse girl has been located as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the police department announced.

Macey Williams was declared 'missing/runaway' by the department on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

"By following our Facebook page and sharing the post she was located and she is now in a safe place," the Whitehouse Police Department said on its Facebook page. "Thank you for helping us locate her."