Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley sported red and gold Friday morning as he proclaimed Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 as Patrick Mahomes Day in support of the legendary Wildcat.
The proclamation comes as Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes gets ready to compete against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.
During a special ceremony Friday morning, U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler) shared a few words in a pre-recorded video. Moran is a fellow East Texas native and former Whitehouse football player himself.
“We are proud to support Patrick Mahomes and his journey to another Super Bowl ring,” Moran said.
Sunday will mark Mahomes' third Super Bowl appearance in five years as a starter. Throughout his young career, 27-year-old Mahomes has earned numerous accolades.
The 2014 Whitehouse graduate saw success in his high school athletic career, including on the football field. Mahomes had 4,619 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 948 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns as a senior.
Mahomes was rated by Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports as a three-star football recruit and was ranked as the 12th best dual-threat quarterback in his class.
He received offers from Texas Tech, Rice, and Houston, ultimately committed to Texas Tech University.
“It is amazing to us that he’s doing the same stuff he did in high school (football),” Wansley said. “Kansas City hit the jackpot with him.”
Mahomes entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 drafts. Now in his sixth season with the Chiefs, Mahomes is a three-time AFC champion, five-time Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl LV champion and MVP, two-time NFL MVP and many more.
Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes has led the team to five consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances from the 2018 season through the 2022 season.
Wansley said even though Mahomes has grown to be a huge success in the national sports arena, he still remembers his hometown.
“He definitely remembers where he came from,” said Wansley, who also once played football for the Wildcats. “You can see the upbringing in him, that strong community engagement. We really appreciate the example he provides for kids.”
Moran said he's pulling for Mahomes on Sunday.
“As a fellow former Whitehouse Wildcat quarterback, I wish Patrick Mahomes the best this Super Bowl Sunday,” Moran said.
Wansley echoed that sentiment, saying “We got your back. Go Chiefs!”