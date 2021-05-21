stock_vehicle_crash_2017_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

A Whitehouse man died after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a culvert just south of Tyler at 1 a.m. today.

DPS officials said Jerry Johnson Jr., 26, of Whitehouse was transported to UT-Health East Texas where he was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin.

Troopers said the the early investigation indicates Johnson was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla north on SH-110 S, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle end off the road and struck a culvert. Investigators said the vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times, ejecting Johnson.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
 

