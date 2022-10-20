The Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce has announced details for its annual Christmas parade and Christmas in the Park event.
The event, set for Saturday, Dec. 3, will include the annual festival and the parade, which is themed "Sounds of Christmas."
The chamber is accepting entries for parade participants, market booth and food truck vendors, and stage performances.
Each parade entry is encouraged to incorporate their favorite Christmas song into their decorations and sound is encouraged from all participants, according to a release from the chamber. Participants are asked not to include a live Santa in their entries, through, as Santa will ride at the end of the parade.
All parade entries will have the opportunity to win one of three awards: Judge's Favorite; Best Portrayal of Parade Theme; and Most Creative.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. with line-up starting at 2 p.m.
The parade will start at the visitor side of the Whitehouse football stadium, turn left on FM 346 and stay straight. It will continue past Whitehouse City Park to Whitehouse High School.
To sign up to be in the parade, click here.
Christmas in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the corner of Bascom and FM 246.
The cost for market vendors is $50 for non-chamber members and $100 for food trucks/vendors. Chamber member booths are free, excluding food trucks. To sign up, click here.
There are also opportunities for groups or individuals to perform on stage during the market time ahead of the parade. Seven spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To apply, click here.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 23. No late entries will be accepted.
For more details about the event, parade, or applications, visit www.whitehousetx.com/christmas-in-the-park.