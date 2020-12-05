Hundreds of community members lined the street in Whitehouse Saturday to watch as floats of all shapes and sizes participated in the annual Christmas parade.
Hosted by the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce, the event kicked off at 3 p.m. with Christmas in the Park, at Whitehouse City Park, where dozens of vendors, businesses, and organizations set up booths for the public to check out.
While most adults were busy checking out booths, children rushed upon the playground.
Kids also lined up to get their picture taken on a Christmas throne, or to have their chance of being photographed with Olaf, Anna, and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" franchise.
At 5:45 p.m., the event moved from the park to the street. The community lined the streets to get ready for the oncoming caravan.
Troup resident Kim Davenport said that while she’s happy that Whitehouse is hosting a parade, she’s unhappy that so many other parades were canceled or turned to alternative events because of the coronavirus.
“It has a certain draw to it, it’s got a small-town charm,” Davenport said. “COVID shut down our parade (in Troup), so we came to this one. Stupid ‘rona!”
Shouts and sirens filled the evening air as drill teams, floats and fire trucks made their way from Stanton-Smith Elementary School, and turned south on State Highway 110.
The parade took another turn east down Farm-to-Market Road 346 past the Whitehouse City Park, then ended as the parade turned north on Bascom Road.
“It seems a little quieter this year – it’s usually really packed. I’m thinking people just assumed all parades are canceled. You want people to still enjoy this aspect of Christmas,” Davenport said. “I think the joy of Christmas is here this year. People are ready for something exciting and fun to do, to be outside. We’re being driven crazy cooped up and wearing a mask.”
The parade was especially exciting for Davenport’s grandchildren, Westley and Dakota.
“I kind of like the little go-carts that pass,” said Westley, referring to the mini cars driven by the Shriners. “And I especially like Santa. Those are my favorites.”
The parade featured dozens of businesses, churches, non-profits, dance teams, and community leaders, and even included throwing out candy.
The event ended about 7:30 p.m. with a Whitehouse fire truck bringing up the rear, carrying Santa Claus, who called out, “Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!”