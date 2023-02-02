Will insurance pay when a tree crashes down on your car or house?
The short answer: Sometimes.
If a tree or branch falls on your house or car, the Texas Department of Insurance has several helpful tips.
Take photos of the damage before you move the tree, make repairs, or take other steps to prevent more damage.
Make temporary repairs to prevent more damage, and contact your agent or insurance company as soon as possible.
Save your receipts for reimbursement. Your homeowner policy should cover materials and labor used to make repairs.
Many homeowners policies provide some coverage if a tree falls in a storm and your house is damaged or limbs block your driveway.
But limbs and trees falling in your yard usually aren’t covered. Call your agent or company to check.
If your neighbor’s tree falls on your house, their homeowners policy probably won’t cover the damage and tree removal, unless your neighbor was at fault. Your neighbor isn’t responsible for acts of nature.
If your neighbor’s policy doesn’t pay, you can file a claim under your own policy.
If a tree falls on your car, your auto insurance will pay for damage if you have comprehensive coverage.
Have a question about insurance? Call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.