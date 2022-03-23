Whataburger on Wednesday broke ground on its first Whitehouse restaurant.
Franchise group DKT Investments and the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce had a ceremony for the event at its new location, 1051 Texas 110, scheduled to open in the fall.
Ray Haskins, chief operating officer at DKT Investments, said the restaurant is excited to be in Whitehouse.
“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” he said “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”
Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator Shawna Diggers said the community is extremely excited about the new restaurant’s arrival.
“We are very excited to have DKT Investments and Triple J C-Store expand their growth in Whitehouse, which is both family-owned and operated, locally,” said Diggers. “Whitehouse is a growing community, and I am excited to see another business join our community that will give us another restaurant variety and more job opportunities.”
Director of Training Billy Stark was on hand to speak along with Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley and Whitehouse Chamber President Brent Allen for the first groundbreaking ceremony for DKT Investments in many years, according to the Chamber.
The new restaurant will bring more than 50 jobs to the local community, with hiring set to begin in coming weeks.
Once open, its team of local employees will serve up the brand’s fresh, customized burgers, 24/7 top-notch customer service, famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup and orange-and-white-striped fun at its location, which will be joined to a Triple J C-store.
.